A source tells PEOPLE exclusively Kourtney Kardashian is looking at two weekends in May for her upcoming wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Want 'Small Wedding' with Just 'Friends and Family': Source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker know exactly what they want for their upcoming wedding.

The Poosh mogul, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, "want a very small wedding," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy," the source says of Kardashian. "She wants it very private with closest friends and family."

The insider adds that Kardashian is "currently getting sketches of dresses" as well.

travis barker and kourtney kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Getty

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, and they later made it Instagram official after Valentine's Day that year. The rocker then proposed to her at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif., in October 2021.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE Barker "was nervous, but Kardashian didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes."

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source added. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

"Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They're the cutest couple," she said while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. "They're so in love and they let us know they're so in love — constantly."

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker Ahead of SNL Set with Young Thug, Gunna and Nate Ruess Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Recently, the engaged duo reacted to a satirical video about the pair's upcoming wedding. The clip, posted on Instagram by comedian Benny Drama, shows him portraying how several Kardashian-Jenner family members prepared for the couple's big day.

"This makes me emotional 😭🤣❤️," Kardashian wrote while Barker replied, "Lmaoooo 🏌️‍♀️☄️."

The upcoming wedding marks the first time Kardashian has made her way down the aisle. She shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick.