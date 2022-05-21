Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Spotted in All-Black Ensembles for Pre-Wedding Lunch

The couple and their families are in Portofino, Italy for their wedding celebration

Celebratory black may officially be a thing.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen walking around on Saturday in Portofino, Italy, wearing black ensembles ahead of their European nuptials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Poosh founder, 43, wore a vintage 1998 Dolce & Gabbana black mini dress with a fitted bustier and an emblem of religious iconography appearing to be of the Madonna in the center. The reality star finished the look off with a black veil with blue lace trim, long black gloves and dark eye makeup.

She held hands with Barker, 46, who matched Kardashian in a black long sleeve robe, black sunglasses and chunky black shoes. He also rocked a chainlink necklace.

05/21/2022 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out ahead of their Wedding in Portofino Italy. The 43 year old wore a low-cut black mini dress, black face veil with a blue trim and black heels. Her fiance Travis, 46, wore a long black robe with black boots sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com Credit: TheImageDirect.com

It wasn't just the bride and groom in black, either. Kim Kardashian was also spotted heading to the lunch in an all-black Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, wore a sheer ankle-length fitting dress with flowing sleeves, one of which she wore off the shoulder. She accessorized the ensemble with black heels and a pair of silver crosses. Her new platinum blonde locks, freshly dyed for the Met Gala, were worn down.

All were photographed while headed to a boat — Dolce and Gabbana's 35M Fatima yacht — to take them to a pre-wedding lunch reception at Abbey of San Fruttuoso, where Kourtney and Travis will receive a special blessing prior to tying the knot. San Fruttuoso is a small fishing village located on the slopes of the Portofino mountain, reachable only by sea or on foot, through the paths of the Portofino Park.

Portofino, ITALY - Kim Kardashian is seen wearing a fitted black dress while with her daughter North West in Portofino ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. Pictured: Kim Kardashian - North West BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

On Friday, Kourtney and Travis kicked off their wedding weekend with a dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino. "They have a special menu with Italian wine, hand-made trofie al pesto pasta, sea bass and coffee parfaits," a source revealed. "The menu is decorated with a heart."

For the dinner, Kourtney wore a sexy red structured bodysuit with a sheer skirt and a matching fur stole. Travis donned a black tweed jacket with classic tailored pants.

"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," the source said. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Went to Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave to Ask Permission to Marry Daughter Kourtney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney and Travis plan to marry at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, with a reception to follow at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town.

This will be the third time they've said their "I dos" since they got engaged in October 2021 after dating for a year.

Just days before arriving in Italy, they legally married Barker in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family members in attendance including the Travis' father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

In April, the pair had a "practice wedding" complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator, who officiated the ceremony, in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. Kourtney later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for the intimate affair.