Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos from Lavish Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an extravagant wedding celebration in Italy on May 22

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still riding high nearly one week after celebrating the nuptials in Italy.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared more pictures from her wedding reception on Instagram Friday, showing the newlyweds getting cozy on a couch. Kardashian smiled as her new husband, 46, kissed his way up her leg in multiple photos, ultimately making his way to her garter.

"Cheers to forever 🥂👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🍾🦓🛥," she captioned the carousel.

Barker shared a second set of steamy snapshots of the couple in an elevator. The pair shared a deep stare into each other's eyes in the first picture — and kissed in the last.

"Love in an elevator," the Blink-182 drummer wrote in the caption.

Kardashian officially tied the knot with Barker on May 22 in Portofino, Italy, after holding two separate ceremonies in the U.S. (The couple held a legal wedding on May 15 and a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.)

Along with close family and friends, all six of their children were also in attendance for the ceremony: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

The bride wore a custom white mini-dress with a theatrically-long veil while the groom looked polished in a classic black suit. Both looks were crafted by Dolce & Gabbana.

They hosted their reception at the nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown, and shared their first dance as husband and wife to "Can't Help Falling in Love," as performed by Andrea Bocelli.

A source close to the happy couple told PEOPLE the KUWTK star was all smiles for her big day.