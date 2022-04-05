Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently had a Las Vegas wedding, but they have known each other for years

After stepping out at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, the couple had a Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel. It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE that an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony, which took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday and lasted about 30 minutes.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," said Frierson. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

The couple first started dating last year, but they have known each other for years.

In addition to living in the same Calabasas, California, community, Barker has previously made brief cameos on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (and he's set to make a few appearances on the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu series).

Since going public with their romance, they have wasted no time marking relationship milestones, including PDA-filled red carpet appearances, ringing in birthdays together, and getting tattoos in honor of each other.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The duo has also joined their respective families, taking various trips with their kids and celebrating holidays together.

Take a trip down memory lane with their relationship timeline.

January 2021: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker start dating

Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker Credit: travis barker/instagram

After being friends for years, things turned romantic between Kardashian and Barker in early 2021, with a source telling PEOPLE in January, "They've been dating for about a month or two. Travis has liked her for a while."

February 2021: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go Instagram official

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram. Inset: Getty Images (2)

A month after news of their relationship broke, the couple confirmed their romance themselves on social media. Shortly after celebrating their first Valentine's Day together, the two went Instagram official as Kardashian shared a photo of them holding hands on her grid.

April 2021: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take a joint family trip with their kids

kourtney kardashain Credit: kourtney kardashain/instagram

A month prior to their vacation, Barker raved about his romance with Kardashian on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that it's much easier dating a fellow parent. "I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing."

April 2021: Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker Ahead of SNL Set with Young Thug, Gunna and Nate Ruess Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

April 2021: Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her birthday with Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Kardashian had Barker by her side as she rang in her 42nd birthday on April 18. The Blink 182 musician penned an extra special tribute to her, which included his first-ever photos of the couple on social media.

"I F-- LOVE YOU! 🖤," Barker captioned the PDA-filled slideshow, featuring multiple photos of the pair kissing and embracing. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

August 2021: Travis Barker takes his first flight since his 2008 plane crash with Kourtney Kardashian

travis barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: travis barker / instagram

In August, Kardashian supported Barker for a milestone life moment as he took his first airplane ride since his deadly 2008 plane crash, which killed 4 people and left Barker with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

"It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point," a source told PEOPLE. "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

Barker later opened up about the experience in an interview with NYLON in September 2021, adding that he felt "invincible" with Kardashian by his side.

"I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'" he recalled. "And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

September 2021: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make their red carpet debut as a couple

travis barker and kourtney kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Getty

After many social media posts, Kardashian and Barker made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV VMAs. For the special event, the couple donned matching black outfits as they held hands and shared a kiss for the cameras.

October 2021: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker engaged Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

A month after their public outing, Kardashian and Barker took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged. Kardashian announced the exciting news by sharing a handful of photos from Barker's romantic beachside proposal with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."

Barker popped the question with a gorgeous diamond ring that he created with jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. "It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone," Schwartz told PEOPLE, adding, "I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

November 2021: Travis Barker celebrates his birthday with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's 46th Birthday Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In November, Kardashian celebrated Barker's 46th birthday with a PDA-filled birthday tribute on Instagram. "I f------ love you more than anything. My favorite everything," she captioned the collection of images. "Happy birthday to you my baby!"

In the comment section, Barker replied, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

March 2022: Kourtney Kardashian reveals Travis Barker will be part of the Kardashians' Hulu series

Travis Barker Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

"I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons," Kardashian told Variety. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

"Of course, the minute we start filming, a million things are happening," she said. "Kylie's having a baby, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and gets engaged, Kim gets SNL. I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on," she added.

March 2022: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Following their appearance at the 2022 Grammys, the couple had a Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel. It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE that an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony, which took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday and lasted about 30 minutes.