Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Most Romantic Photos from Their Italian Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying 'la dolce vita' while vacationing in Italy together

By Sophie Dodd
August 30, 2021 05:08 PM

1 of 7

Seaside Smooches

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance has been steadily heating up since a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in January. The loved-up pair have spent the summer traveling together, with trips to Cabo and Italy, where they've documented some of their special moments together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Sun Kissed

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"That's Amore," the reality TV star captioned a photo posted to Instagram of her and her beau kissing during a romantic boat ride. 

3 of 7

La 'Dolce' Vita

Credit: Courtesy Dolce&Gabbana

The couple got glammed up for the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Venice on Aug. 29.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Camera Ready

A moment, please, to further admire these sheer-iously stylish looks. 

Advertisement

5 of 7

The Show Must Go On

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

There's no raining on their parade! The couple cozied up under an umbrella while sitting front row at the show. 

6 of 7

A Hand to Hold

Credit: Photopix/GC Images

The Poosh CEO and the Blink-182 drummer held hands as they left a romantic lunch together in Venice on Aug. 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Love Seat

Credit: Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

Another day in Venice, another opportunity to canoodle on a boat! Dressed in complementary black-and-white looks, the pair looked giddy while enjoying a gondola ride together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next