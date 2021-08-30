Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Most Romantic Photos from Their Italian Getaway
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying 'la dolce vita' while vacationing in Italy together
Seaside Smooches
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance has been steadily heating up since a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in January. The loved-up pair have spent the summer traveling together, with trips to Cabo and Italy, where they've documented some of their special moments together.
Sun Kissed
"That's Amore," the reality TV star captioned a photo posted to Instagram of her and her beau kissing during a romantic boat ride.
La 'Dolce' Vita
The couple got glammed up for the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Venice on Aug. 29.
Camera Ready
A moment, please, to further admire these sheer-iously stylish looks.
The Show Must Go On
There's no raining on their parade! The couple cozied up under an umbrella while sitting front row at the show.
A Hand to Hold
The Poosh CEO and the Blink-182 drummer held hands as they left a romantic lunch together in Venice on Aug. 29.
Love Seat
Another day in Venice, another opportunity to canoodle on a boat! Dressed in complementary black-and-white looks, the pair looked giddy while enjoying a gondola ride together.