Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Give Joint Gift to Rob Kardashian for His 35th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got her brother Rob Kardashian a nearly $800 bike for his 35th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker helped to make her brother Rob Kardashian's 35th birthday extra special.

Rob, who turned 35 on Thursday, got to celebrate his big day while surrounded by loved ones. At his Batman-themed birthday party, he had a cake inspired by the most recent installment of the film, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Rob's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, posted a full look at the dessert item on her Instagram Story while Kourtney, 42, shared a small glimpse of the treat.

Then, on Barker's page, the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer uploaded a photo of a sleek black bike he and Kourtney purchased for Rob. Zooming into the shot, a card signed by the engaged couple read: "Happy birthday Rob! We love you!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate Rob Kardashian's birthday Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

According to Page Six, the gift is from the BMX brand, SE Bikes. The Big Flyer 29" in Stealth Black Mode retails at $799.99.

Ahead of the gathering, Kourtney posted a sweet tribute on social media for her only brother.

"Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial ☘️," she wrote on Instagram. "I remember so clearly the day you were born, when I was 8 years old sitting in mom and dad's bed, we couldn't believe you were born on St. Patrick's day!"

Added Kourtney, "I feel so lucky 🍀 to have the funniest, coolest, most honest and loyal brother with a heart of solid gold. Inchpes es."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate Rob Kardashian's birthday

The Arthur George designer, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream Renée with ex Blac Chyna, also received well-wishes from other loved ones on his birthday.

In a tribute posted by his mother Kris Jenner, she praised him alongside a carousel of photos featuring Rob throughout the years.

"Happy birthday to my amazing, incredible son!!! @robkardashianofficial I love you so much Rob," the mom of six wrote.

"You have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend," she continued. "You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure, Mommy ❤️😍🥰🙏🍀☘️🍀☘️."

Rob's other two sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, also penned sweet posts for their brother on social media.

"Words can't even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being!" Kim wrote, in part. "I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! 🍀🍀🍀 I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today 🍀"

In her own post, Khloé added, "You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime."