Every Single Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Romantic Engagement
Kravis forever! The couple got engaged on the beach in Montecito, California on Oct. 17
Yes to 'Forever'
They're engaged! Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian during sunset on the beach in Montecito, California, on Sunday. The dreamy setup was filled with candles and roses that surrounded the couple as they shared a kiss after Kourtney accepted her enormous ring. The Poosh founder confirmed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing pictures from the romantic proposal with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."
A Kardashian First
This marks Kourtney's first engagement, but she shares her three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Moakler.
Family Affair
After the proposal, the couple celebrated their exciting engagement news with their family, including Barker's kids and Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson.
Sealed with a Kiss
The two were seen kissing and hugging at the head of a table (via sister Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Stories), while their famous families snapped photos and videos of the two being madly in love.
'Kravis' Klose-Up
Kim shared a slow-mo video of the couple making out and a close-up of her sister's new rock. "KRAVIS FOREVER," she wrote on Twitter.
Special Shoutouts
Barker's kids could not be happier for the pair. All three of them celebrated their dad and Kourtney with sweet messages shared to Instagram.
"So happy for you guys I love u both!" Barker's daughter Alabama wrote.
Atiana posted a photo of Kourtney's ring and a snap of the reality TV star and Barker sweetly kissing.
Love Is in the Air
"Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker I'm so happy for you guys love you guys so much!" Landon added.
Can't Stop Smooching
The future Mr. and Mrs. Barker couldn't resist another kiss during their engagement celebration! The fiancés locked lips once more before dinner was served.
"I love you guys so much" wrote Kardashian BFF Simon Huck, sharing another shot of the happy couple.
Fabulous Florals
Alabama snapped a photo of the stunning tablescape at the couple's celebration, which featured bundles of red roses that stretched down the long table.
Dinner Is Served
She also posted a shot of the night's menu, which featured yummy entrees and plant-based options for the mostly vegan pair.
Proud Mama
The next morning, Kris Jenner posted her own tribute to the bride- and groom-to-be, writing, "Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world! Love you guys!!!!!!"
A Night to Remember
So romantic! Later in the evening, Barker shared a shot of another heart of red rose petals, arranged on a comfy white bed.
Calling the Bestie
Like any excited bride-to-be, Kourtney FaceTimed her pal Stephanie Shepherd to share the happy news and give the first glimpse of her ring.
"My wife is going to be a wife!" Shepherd captioned the snap, looking elated as the Poosh founder gasped with happiness.