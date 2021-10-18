Every Single Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Romantic Engagement

Kravis forever! The couple got engaged on the beach in Montecito, California on Oct. 17

By Diane J. Cho October 18, 2021 01:24 PM

Yes to 'Forever'

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

They're engaged! Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian during sunset on the beach in Montecito, California, on Sunday. The dreamy setup was filled with candles and roses that surrounded the couple as they shared a kiss after Kourtney accepted her enormous ring. The Poosh founder confirmed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing pictures from the romantic proposal with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."

A Kardashian First

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This marks Kourtney's first engagement, but she shares her three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Moakler.

Family Affair

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After the proposal, the couple celebrated their exciting engagement news with their family, including Barker's kids and Kris JennerKhloé Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson

Sealed with a Kiss

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The two were seen kissing and hugging at the head of a table (via sister Kim Kardashian West's Instagram Stories), while their famous families snapped photos and videos of the two being madly in love.

'Kravis' Klose-Up

Credit: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Kim shared a slow-mo video of the couple making out and a close-up of her sister's new rock. "KRAVIS FOREVER," she wrote on Twitter.

Special Shoutouts

Credit: Alabama Luella Barker Instagram

Barker's kids could not be happier for the pair. All three of them celebrated their dad and Kourtney with sweet messages shared to Instagram.

"So happy for you guys I love u both!" Barker's daughter Alabama wrote.

Atiana posted a photo of Kourtney's ring and a snap of the reality TV star and Barker sweetly kissing. 

Love Is in the Air

Credit: Landon Barker Instagram

"Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker I'm so happy for you guys love you guys so much!" Landon added.

Can't Stop Smooching

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

The future Mr. and Mrs. Barker couldn't resist another kiss during their engagement celebration! The fiancés locked lips once more before dinner was served.

"I love you guys so much" wrote Kardashian BFF Simon Huck, sharing another shot of the happy couple.

Fabulous Florals

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker engagement

Alabama snapped a photo of the stunning tablescape at the couple's celebration, which featured bundles of red roses that stretched down the long table. 

Dinner Is Served

Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

She also posted a shot of the night's menu, which featured yummy entrees and plant-based options for the mostly vegan pair.

Proud Mama

The next morning, Kris Jenner posted her own tribute to the bride- and groom-to-be, writing, "Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, affectionate, fabulous, made for each other couple in the world! Love you guys!!!!!!"

A Night to Remember

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

So romantic! Later in the evening, Barker shared a shot of another heart of red rose petals, arranged on a comfy white bed.

Calling the Bestie

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Like any excited bride-to-be, Kourtney FaceTimed her pal Stephanie Shepherd to share the happy news and give the first glimpse of her ring.

"My wife is going to be a wife!" Shepherd captioned the snap, looking elated as the Poosh founder gasped with happiness.

By Diane J. Cho