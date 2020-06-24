Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are ‘Not Back Together’ but ‘Are Incredibly Close’: Source

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian wished Scott Disick a happy Father's Day, expressing that she is "thankful" for the Talentless founder

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in a very positive place.

A source tells PEOPLE that although Kardashian, 41, and Disick, 37, are "not back together," the exes "are incredibly close."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, Kardashian paid tribute to Disick with a sweet Father's Day tribute.

"Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," the mother of three, who shares sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7, with Disick, wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian's shout-out to Disick comes as the former couple has spent more time together recently, including a brief trip at the Amangiri resort in Utah in May.

And earlier this month, Kardashian and Disick — who split in 2015 after nearly a decade together — took their children out to lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children Instagram

In late May, PEOPLE confirmed that Disick and Sofia Richie, his girlfriend of nearly three years, were “taking a break.”

"They're taking a break right now, so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids,” a source told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Appears to Wear Ex Scott Disick’s Shirt While in Wyoming with Family

In late April, Disick sought treatment at a Colorado treatment facility. However, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles under a week after arriving, when a photo of himself from inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4.

Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile, although he has continued to spend time with his kids and Kardashian, with whom he has maintained a positive co-parenting relationship.

Disick is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him," a source told PEOPLE in May.