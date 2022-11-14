Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday!

On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday.

"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️"

The couple rocked sexy ensembles in the snapshots, with the reality star wearing a black corset dress and a pair of matching heels while Travis sported a fringe outfit including black pants and a white and orange top.

To make things steamier, Travis posed by resting his head against Kourtney's upper thigh and near her chest. He also kissed her leg and rested his hand on her foot.

Additionally, Kourtney tagged Travis in a sweet letter she wrote via her Instagram Story, which read, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely, love, Kourtney."

Her Intagram Story also featured a snap of the back of a plate that reads "Travis [loves] Kourtney", a video of the couple playing the piano together and photos of them snuggling together, as well as Travis carrying her son on his shoulders at Disneyland.

Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, also celebrated her son-in-law's special day by penning a sweet note in an Instagram post alongside a carousel of pictures featuring herself, Travis, and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"Happy birthday to my son in law @travisbarker!!!" Jenner, 67, wrote in the caption. "You are the most amazing dad, stepdad, husband, uncle, son, and friend! You are so kind, thoughtful, generous, creative, talented, and I'm so happy to have you as part of our family!"

"You make @kourtneykardash so happy and I love you and appreciate you and hope you have the most amazing day ever!!! ❤️😍🙏🥳🎂 @travisbarker," she added.

In response to Jenner's sweet gesture, Travis showed his appreciation in the comment by writing, "I love you, thank you 🙏🏼❤️."

The post featured a selfie of Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney, and Travis sitting together at a table while enjoying their meal in a restaurant. Another photo shows Jenner sweetly embracing Travis while the two posed for the camera.

Jenner also included throwback snapshots of Kourtney and Travis from their wedding earlier this year as well as the pair's engagement proposal last year.

In honor of his dad's birthday, Landon Barker posted a picture of himself and Travis performing together onstage.

"Happy birthday dad I love you so much!" the 19-year-old captioned the post. "You've been my rock since birth and I wouldn't be anywhere without you I love you t dog!"

Meanwhile, the musician's 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker also shared a series of pictures of herself and Travis from different adventures the father-daughter duo had been on together.

After tying the knot with Kourtney in May, Travis — who shares Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler — officially became a stepdad to Kourtney's three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

Travis is also a father figure to 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's child from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Last month, Kourtney said their blended family is taking their time coming together in a single space.

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now," Kourtney explained at the time in an interview with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"For the most part, we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."