Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Family Are Already Filming Season 3 of 'The Kardashians'

The third season of The Kardashians is already in the works.

Just weeks ahead of the Hulu series' season 2 premiere, Kourtney Kardashian revealed season 3 is underway.

"I've been filming season three here," Kardashian told E! News while in New York City for her Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker collection, which debuted at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

She added, "We're shooting season three now."

As for the forthcoming second season, Kardashian, 43, teased what fans can expect to see between her and her new husband Travis Barker.

"Travis and I go to Milan to do our wedding fittings. So that's a really good adventure that we bring you guys along on," she said, adding that the season shows "everything leading up 'till."

In just days, season 2 will once again fans a look into the family's ups and downs including the Kar-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, facing a health issue.

In a teaser released in July, Kris cries as she discusses an unknown medical scare.

"I can't tell my kids I'm scared," Kris shares as she is seen lying in a hospital bed. "They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about Mom."

But third daughter Khloé Kardashian appears to know something is off, saying, "I don't know what's happening with you."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 41, vows to always put family first.

"No matter how crazy things are, we're always going to be family," she shares.

The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007.

They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.

The Kardashians season 2 premieres on Hulu on Sept. 22

