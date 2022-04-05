Prior to tying the knot with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian considered walking down the aisle in Las Vegas with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Almost Got Married in Vegas Once Before — But Called It Off Thanks to Her Mom

Kourtney Kardashian's Las Vegas nuptials with Travis Barker weren't the first time that she almost tied the knot in Sin City.

Years before the Poosh founder's private wedding ceremony on Monday, Kourtney, 42, almost walked down the aisle in Las Vegas with her ex, Scott Disick. However, thanks to the intervention of her mom Kris Jenner, the pair ended up not going through with the wedding.

The dramatic moment unfolded on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in the sixth episode of the first season. During the episode, which aired on Nov. 18, 2007, Kourtney took a trip to Las Vegas with Disick, Jenner, her two sisters Khloé and Kim and her brother Rob Kardashian.

After a night of drinking, Disick and Kourtney made their way back to their hotel room when he suggested that they get married. Though Kourtney was shocked by his proposal, she went along with the idea — and the duo announced the news to her family the following morning.

"I love Scott. I guess, why not now?" she said in a confessional, before telling her family, "Today, at 2 o'clock, a car is picking us up. We're going to the chapel."

In response to the news, Jenner said in a confessional that she was "totally devastated", and later told Kim in a conversation, "I just feel really weird about this whole thing. She's rushing this a little bit."

"I feel really bad about this wedding and now everything is happening so fast and I don't know whether or not I should stop it," Jenner added.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick in 2007 Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

By that point, Kourtney was also beginning to have some second thoughts about the wedding. "This feels really rushed but I guess I'm about to get married," she said. "I feel like we just woke up and haven't had a second to think about this."

Eventually, Jenner approached her then 28-year-old daughter and was able to talk her out of the nuptials.

"This is wrong. You've got hot pink flowers, and you're standing under plastic roses. I know you," Jenner said. "It's not about the things. I don't mean to make it about that, but this feels wrong. You're rushing it. [Caitlyn Jenner] isn't here, your little sisters aren't here. They would die if they thought they weren't your bridesmaids... where is [Scott's] family? This is about family!"

Kourtney agreed: "I think maybe my mom's right," she said in a confessional. "This feels so rushed and just not right. I never really thought about what my wedding would be but this is certainly not it."

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick | Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Little did Kourtney know, she would eventually go through with a Vegas wedding years later — only this time with Barker, 46. After officially calling it quits with Disick in 2015 — with whom she shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — Kourtney moved on with the Blink 182 drummer.

PEOPLE broke their relationship news in January 2021, reporting that the pair had "been dating for about a month or two" and had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." The couple continued to show love and affection for one another across social media after making their love Instagram official that February.

In October, Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, Calif., at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the proposal location is one of the couple's "favorite" spots.

The newlyweds then privately tied the knot after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together, PEOPLE confirmed. The surprise gathering occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel. It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony.

kourtney kardashian, travis barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE exclusively that the pair were very affectionate throughout their ceremony. "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

Per Frierson, the intimate occasion was attended by four people in total.

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he continued. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."