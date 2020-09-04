Keeping Up With Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae! 12 of the Duo's Cutest Pics

The unlikely pair met through famous YouTuber David Dobrik and immediately hit it off.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Addison Easterling (a.k.a. Addison Rae), 19, said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

After meeting, Addison said she and Kourtney, 41, immediately hit it off.

"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."