Keeping Up With Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae! 12 of the Duo's Cutest Pics
Kardashian has been spending a ton of time with the TikTok star
Model Behavior
The unlikely pair met through famous YouTuber David Dobrik and immediately hit it off.
"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Addison Easterling (a.k.a. Addison Rae), 19, said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."
After meeting, Addison said she and Kourtney, 41, immediately hit it off.
"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."
Getting the Perfect Shot...
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Easterling said Kardashian has taught her the importance of tuning out hate and focusing on the positive.
"One of my friends, Kourtney Kardashian, has told me to appreciate and look at the bigger picture and to not get so caught up in the micro," she said. "Just enjoy what you have and don’t let things get to you too much because there’s so much else to be happy about."
And a Not So Perfect Shot...
After spending some time TikToking with the fam, Addison posted a photo of herself, taken by Kourtney's eldest son, Mason Disick. She captioned the snap, "me ft. masons finger and kourtneys shoulder."
Lots of Laughs
"My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories," Kardashian joked in the caption of an Instagram photo of the pair sharing a laugh with a picturesque view.
Let the Sunshine In
The pair wore matching silk pajamas (Addison's in blue and Kourtney's in pink) and chic hair accessories while having an outdoor tea party.
Poolside Pals
"Today is a beautiful day," Addison captioned a photo of the pair laying in the pool in bikinis.
Fun in the Sun
Kourtney captioned her photos of the pair with a simple mermaid emoji.
Having a (Disco) Ball
To celebrate the release of Miley Cyrus's single "Midnight Sky," the pair had a fun shoot with some disco balls.
Seeing Double?
The two continued their matching streak, this time donning little black dresses and high ponytails.
Lounging Around
"Living dream," the TikTok sensation captioned a photo of herself lounging by the pool with Kardashian.
Pajamas in the Pool
Pajama party in the pool, anyone? Kourtney and Addison hopped in while wearing their matching striped pajamas to cool off from the hot California sun.
Taking in the View
"So what," Addison captioned the photos. Pajamas, they're the new bikinis, huh?