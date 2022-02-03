Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Enjoy Game Night Together
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae's friendship game is strong.
The pair met up Wednesday evening for a girl's game night as seen on their Instagram accounts.
Kardashian, 42, shared a video of Rae, 21, playing ping-pong on her Instagram Story, and Rae also posted a photo of the mom of three posing with a Connect Four board. Kourtney reposted the photo on her Story and captioned the moment "winner."
The friends spent a lot of time together during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Lately, Kourtney has been spending her time with fiancé Travis Barker, her family as well as newly engaged couple, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.
Kardashian previously explained her friendship with Rae on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul," she said.
In a confessional, the Poosh founder added: "People seem to focus on the age gap between Addison and I but I don't think every person needs to understand my relationships with each of my friends."
The friendship extends into professional work, too. Rae starred in the Netflix film He's All That, which was inspired by the 1999 film She's All That, and Kardashian made a cameo. The famous friend appeared as Jessica Miles Torres, a friend and mentor for Rae's character.