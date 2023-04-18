Khloé Kardashian Says She and Sister Kourtney Are 'Twin Souls' in Gushing 44th Birthday Tribute

Happy 44th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian Barker!

Sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, was among the earliest of the Kardashian-Jenner family to send her well wishes.

Her effusive tribute read in part: "I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since. You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But Life doesn't seem as scary when we are facing it together. What would I do without you?"

She continued, "We are two peas in a pod. We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt you are irreplaceable to me. It's hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond. Nothing will break you and I."

Khloé shared a few birthday wishes for her big sister, including that "you continue to sparkle, you continue to live life just as you see fit. I pray that the magic in you only gets stronger and the fire of life I see in you never ever dims."

She also told her sister: "You deserve every ounce of happiness, love and blessings that you receive! You deserve only greatness in this world! You are such a special soul. I miss you! I miss us wrestling and us being morons together but I guess we had to grow up at some point lol I am so happy for the love and life that you have found. I hope you know every single day just how much I can't live without you 🤍"

The Good American founder name-checked some famous pairings as she signed the post: "Together forever, Jane and Suzanne Laverne and Shirley Yolanda and Towanda Arnold and Danny"

She also posted several photos of the iconic duos on her Instagram Story, along with pairs pics of herself and Kourtney including a snap of them in bikinis captioned: "Don't be scared to be a babe."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

As with all of her kids' birthdays, momager Kris Jenner kicked off her oldest daughter's special day with a glowing tribute accompanied by a video of footage from Kourtney's childhood.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born child," wrote Kris, 67, alongside the montage scored by The Temptations' "My Girl."

"It truly feels like yesterday that you were born," Kris continued. "I can't believe how fast time has gone by… I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts."

She added, "You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true. Thank you for being the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend… you are beautiful inside and out! You are smart, talented, kind, creative, generous, loving, and are the best confidant and design advisor! You are the best to go to Disneyland with and you are the best shopping buddy! You are the best mom and I'm so proud of you each and every day."

Kris concluded, "I thank God he chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo"

Kourtney Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It's been an eventful year for Kourtney, who tied the knot three separate times with husband Travis Barker, 47.

The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4. Since the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. Days after, they wed once more in a larger, more elaborate ceremony held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

The nuptials marked Kourtney's first marriage, though she shares her three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Travis was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Moakler.

The couple's lavish wedding festivities were documented at the time, and later released in a Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

While reminiscing about their weddings, Travis told Kourtney, "I can't pick my favorite, my favorite wedding. I loved them all."

Kourtney agreed, but teased the possibility of having a fourth, more intimate celebration. "Same, they were all so different and so special. We're gonna have at least one more [wedding]," she said. "Maybe just you and I. A quicker wedding."

The birthday celebrations come two days after Kourtney headed to Coachella to support her husband and his band, Blink-182, as they performed a set at the festival's Sahara stage.

"My first @blink182 show!" she captioned her post, later adding another one with more behind-the-scenes photos.

Next up for Kourtney is the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, slated to hit Hulu on May 25.

Per a synopsis from Hulu, the third season will see "the cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires."

The summary concludes, "Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."