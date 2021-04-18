Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Romantic Gift from Boyfriend Travis Barker

"Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said of the thoughtful gift

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the birthday love!

In honor of her 42nd birthday on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received a number of loving tributes from her famous family, as well as boyfriend Travis Barker.

Ahead of her big day, the Poosh founder showed off a romantic — and massive — floral arrangement from the Blink 182 musician, 45. Consisting of her "favorite flowers," the display included a more traditional arrangement on the ground, as well as a series of individual flowers suspended in the air.

"Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," she wrote alongside one photograph of the thoughtful gift. "My entire house smells yummy."

The unique floral display also earned raves from Kim Kardashian. "I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement," she said in one Instagram Story clip. "This is so beautiful. I've never seen anything like this."

Later that night, the couple also shared a photograph from a sweet desert they shared at an early birthday dinner. "My first birthday wish," Kourtney wrote alongside the snap, which Barker shared on his own Instagram account with a red heart emoji.

"Travis often spoils her and he gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are celebrating with her family today."



"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," the source adds. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."

The mom of three also shared a handwritten card she received from daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½.

"Happy birthday I love you so much," Penelope wrote alongside a drawling of big heart.

Kris Jenner got in on the birthday action as well.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kourtney," she wrote alongside a throwback snap of the pair. "I am beyond proud of the amazing woman you are... you are the most fabulous mommy, daughter, sister, friend, and auntie and you are an inspiration and such a beautiful source of love and support to all of us! Have the most magical day filled with all of the joy you deserve... I love you beyond measure and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. I love and adore you, Mommy ❤️😍🙏"

Added Kim in her own tribute: "There's NO ONE like you! You Always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much!"

"You always stick up for what's right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for! I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!" she added.

Sister Khloé also shared a loving message on Instagram.

"Happy birthday my beautiful cutie pie @kourtneykardash!!! You are my soulmate!! My partner in every way. In any lifetime I will find you. I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that," the mom of one wrote along with a highlight reel of some of her favorite sibling moments.

"You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You are my best friend, my wrestling partner, you are the Danny Devito to my Arnold Schwarzenegger 👯‍♀️ #Twins!! I vow that I will always try and help you find a place to pee in any lifetime. We annoy everyone around us when we are together. (They just jealous)," Khloé continued.

"Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you, my life would feel empty. My life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you're happy! For the rest of your life, You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you, protect you and respect you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!" she concluded.

This marks the reality star's first birthday with Barker.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple have spent time with each other's families in the months since they started dating, and that he had already gotten the stamp of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner family —and they even celebrated Easter together with her family earlier this month.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," an insider told PEOPLE in January. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."