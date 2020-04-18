Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is ringing in her 41st birthday with love from her family.

While the Poosh creator wasn’t able to throw a birthday bash due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star still received loving messages on social media from sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian as well as their momager Kris Jenner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner kicked off the birthday festivities with a heartwarming note to her firstborn, alongside a series of adorable throwback pictures of Kourtney as a young girl.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!!” the family matriarch, 64, wrote. “I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you… thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses..”

“You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom,” Jenner raved. “I love you so much my gorgeous girl… mommy 🥳🥰🙏❤️.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s 41 Sexiest Photos in Honor of Her 41st Birthday

Jenner’s gallery of photos included sweet images of Kourtney with both her mother and late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., as well as photos of Kourtney with her own children, Reign Aston, 5, Penelope Scotland, 7½, and Mason Dash, 10.

Meanwhile, Khloé wished her older sister a happy birthday, sharing how “blessed” she feels to have Kourtney as her “best friend.”

“Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that,” the 35-year-old wrote. “You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life.”

The mom of one also said without Kourtney, “my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing.”

“Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!” she wrote.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

To celebrate her sister, Khloé included several sweet photos of the two together, including a picture of the siblings laughing and having a pillow fight in matching pajamas.

Khloè also posted several old photos on her Instagram Story to commemorate her special moments with her sister.

And in Kim’s birthday tribute to Kourtney, she included many throwback photos of the sisters growing up together.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says She Doesn’t ‘Like Being a Celebrity,’ Takes a Step Back from KUWTK

“I had to find some good throwbacks to celebrate you today! I remember these moments so vividly.” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, wrote.

“I love your strong will to do whatever makes your soul happy, the love you have for you children and for being the best big sister,” Kim said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for our memories together. You pack a mean punch I love you so much and can’t wait until this is all over so we can celebrate together.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ahead of her birthday, Kourtney shared a video on Instagram of how she celebrated the special day last year.

The star and her friends were seen going for a bike ride down the shore. This year, the reality star is celebrating the milestone at home as she continues to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.