Korean Actress Song Yoo-Jung Dead at 26

The Make a Wish star was also a model and advocate for people with disabilities

South Korean actress Song Yoo-Jung has died. She was 26.

The actress' death was announced by Sublime Artist Agency on Instagram Monday, though Song's cause of death was not released. The Agency did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Song was best known for her roles in TV shows including Make a Wish from 2014-2015 and School 2017 in 2017. She also appeared in 2013's Golden Rainbow and the 2019 web series Dear My Name.

In addition to acting, Song was an accomplished model, appearing in campaigns for Estée Lauder, The Body Shop, Baskin-Robins, Heart Percent, and several other brands.

Last year, she appeared in Standing Egg's music video for the song "From Friends to Lovers."

In addition to her acting and modeling careers, Song was a longtime advocate for people with disabilities.