Kody Brown's Adult Son Paedon Claims Father Tried to 'Control' Kids Through 'Sister Wives' Contract

Paedon Brown alleged Kody Brown has tried to contractually control his children.

In a YouTube interview with John Yates, the Sister Wives star — who is Christine Brown's son — claimed Kody, 53, asked TLC to add a clause to the reality show contracts, one that would prohibit his kids from publicly speaking against him.

Paedon, 24, said his mother informed him of this when he chatted with Christine, 50, about a "spontaneous" reach out from Kody. "Apparently he was trying to convince the … high[er]-ups [at] TLC … trying to put it in our contracts that we are not allowed to say anything negative about him on our platforms," Paedon said in the interview.

He added, "He's fighting with [my] mom about it because mom is saying, 'You can't control our children that way.' He's trying to say, 'Your children can't say anything bad about me.'"

But Paedon also alleged that TLC shut down Kody's idea instantly.

paedon brown/instagram

"TLC was like, 'I don't think we should do that,'" he added. "And my mom was fighting. My mom was like, 'No, you're not allowed to tell our children what they can and can't say about you. You have to earn their love back.'"

He concluded: "He doesn't want us talking negatively about him online."

PEOPLE reached out to TLC for comment.

Paedon's allegations come after some of Kody's 18 children have severed ties with him. The latest to walk away from the paternal relationship was Janelle Brown's 21-year-old son, Gabe. On a recent episode of Sister Wives, Gabe revealed he cut Kody out when his dad forgot it was his birthday.

He stated that Kody called him on the day just to talk about COVID, apparently forgetting it was Gabe's 21st. Tearfully, Gabe said, "It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several other Sister Wives kids have less-than-perfect relationships with Kody. Christine previously told PEOPLE her final straw in her marriage was when Kody "broke my little girl's heart" when he refused to travel with Christine and daughter Ysabel for the college student's surgery.