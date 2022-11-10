Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving

Kody Brown can no longer contain his frustration and anger with Christine over her decision to walk away from their 26-year plural marriage.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star opens up about the deep-seated anger and resentment he feels towards his ex during a family meeting.

"[Christine] treated you like dirt from the very beginning," Kody says to wife Robyn. "That's the relationship you have with her. That's the reason I'm angry."

Kody then turns to Christine and begins to raise his voice, explaining, "That's the reason I'm pissed off. Is because you never tried to have a really good relationship with these people."

He says, "It's vomiting out of me. Because I've sat here with it just like, 'Christine, try and do this.' You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me, but you wouldn't even have a decent one with them."

Kody Brown with his wives and children. Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

Last November, Christine announced on Instagram that her spiritual marriage to Kody was over. In September 2021, she relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, and still lives there with daughter Truely, 12. (The exes are also parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19. Kody has a total of 18 children between the women.)

During this past Sunday's episode, Christine revealed she ultimately left the marriage for her children's sake and Kody's because of favoritism toward Robyn.

"I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work," she said. "I have a clear conscience knowing that I gave it my best. If people want to look at me and think otherwise, OK — I can't do anything about that. Being a mom is my most important thing, but I couldn't with a clear conscience stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known and someone who is breaking my kids' hearts. I need to stand with my them instead, and I wanted to do it for them."

In the next episode, Kody is positively fuming, yelling at Christine: "Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I've made to love you. Wasted!"

He continues, "The accountability is what I've been asking for here. And you are running away rather than being accountable. You're like, 'I'm divorced. I'm leaving. I'm done with you. You're out of my house' instead of actually asking the relationships work and trying. If you're not trying to be your best self in this relationship and in this family, then you are wasting your time. Marriage is a call to be better than you are. Plural marriage is a higher call."

TLC (2)

Christine responds that it was never her intention to shun Robyn.

"Hey look, I never tried to treat anybody like crap," she says. "I never did. I'm sorry. I didn't mean to."

Kody disagrees: "But you did. And you admitted to it, and you couldn't correct it. And now we're sitting here with a broken family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.