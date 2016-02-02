Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Opens Up About Being Adopted and If She Wants to Meet Her Birth Family

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is opening up about a very personal topic on Wednesday’s Kocktails with Khloé.

The Jersey Shore star, who was born in Santiago, Chile and adopted by an Italian-American family when she was six months old, says she has been learning more about her birth family.

“I actually found out and I had like 10 other brothers and sisters. I guess they couldn’t afford me,” she says in a preview clip. “I haven’t met them yet … I’m definitely open to going there and meeting them.”

The star, who is mother to son Lorenzo, 3, and daughter Giovanna, 16 months, says being a parent has helped her understand the difficult decision her birth parents made in giving her up for adoption.

“You have so many kids and you have another kid. ‘Okay I can’t afford my next child that I love and adore so much. So I’m going to give them to someone who can afford them.’ Yes I totally relate to that,” Polizzi, 28, says. “At the same time, when you want to find out where you’re from like me, because I was adopted, it’s kind of a sticky area.”

The star is joined by guests including host Khloé Kardashian‘s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as RuPaul.