The actor shared a video of his wound on Instagram

Riverdale's KJ Apa Splits His Head Open, Gets 2 Stitches After 'Stunts' on Songbird Set

KJ Apa sustained an injury while shooting his upcoming movie this week.

The Riverdale actor, 23, posted a series of shots to Instagram on Wednesday, showing off a bloody injury he obtained while performing stunts as he filmed his new romantic thriller, Songbird.

Captioning the post "stunts," Apa smiled and sat shirtless on the steps of a trailer as a medic stitched up his head. In the next shot, he showed off the blood on the collar of his yellow T-shirt.

Apa also posted a closeup of the injury to his Instagram Story, where he showed off his bloody scalp.

"I split my head open yesterday," he explained in a series of videos displaying the wound. "I don't know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there, metal stitches."

Apa's latest injury comes after he revealed that he got a "shard of metal" stuck in his eye earlier this month.

The actor shared the harrowing incident in a video posted to his Instagram on July 19, writing in the caption: "a shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball."

In the clip, Apa held open his left eyelid as friend and celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman attempted to remove the small fragment with a cotton swab.

Apa then took matters into his own hands and successfully removed the shard.

"It's actually like, punctured my eye," he said.