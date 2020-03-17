KJ Apa Says He'll Stay on Riverdale for the Next 3 Years

Riverdale fans, rest easy.

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, KJ Apa — who plays Archie Andrews on the CW drama — revealed that he signed a multi-year deal, seemingly confirming that the show will be on the air for a while.

According to the Times, Apa, 22, wouldn’t get into the specifics of his contract, which he said is the same for all of the show’s leads, but said he’ll be on Riverdale for at least the next three years. He is currently promoting the film I Still Believe, which tells the true story of Christian musician Jeremy Camp, who lost his wife to ovarian cancer in 2001.

Riverdale, which premiered in 2017, is based on the characters from the Archie Comics and was officially renewed for a fifth season in January. In addition to Apa, its main stars are Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

Image zoom Robert Falconer/The CW

Last week, production on season 4 was suspended after someone involved with the show came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). It is not clear whether the person is part of the cast or crew.

“We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement continued. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”