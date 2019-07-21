Riverdale's KJ Apa and Britt Robertson Seen Kissing and Holding Hands at Comic-Con Party

The pair previously worked together in the 2017 film A Dog's Purpose 

By Helen Murphy
July 21, 2019 03:20 PM

New romance alert?

Riverdale star KJ Apa was seen packing on the PDA with The Longest Ride actress Britt Robertson at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday.

PEOPLE confirms the pair were holding hands throughout the night, and Apa, 22, was spotted with his arm wrapped around Robertson’s waist. The pair was also seen sharing a kiss and hanging out with Apa’s Riverdale costars.

Apa and Robertson, 29, previously appeared together in the 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose. They’re currently both set to star in the upcoming movie I Still Believe, the real-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.

Robertson was most recently linked to actor Graham Rogers. The pair was last pictured in a December Instagram post where they posed happily at the beach.

Prior to Rogers, Robertson dated Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien from 2012 until the pair split in late 2018. The former couple met on the set of their 2012 movie The First Time. 

KJ Apa; Britt Robertson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

RELATED: KJ Apa Recalls His ‘Close Relationship’ with the Late Luke Perry: ‘I Wish I Could Be Like’ Him

Britt Robertson and KJ Apa in A Dog's Purpose
Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Meanwhile, Apa has not been publicly linked to anyone following his ascent into Riverdale stardom. In 2017, he told Cosmopolitan that he wasn’t in a rush to find a girlfriend.

“I think I’m just waiting for the right time, right girl,” he said. “I’m pretty busy at the moment. I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now.”

“The thing is, I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives,” Apa added to Seventeen last year.

Many of Apa’s Riverdale costars are in relationships with fellow cast members on the hit CW show.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play love interests on Riverdale, have been dating for over a year, though they remain notoriously tight-lipped about their relationship. Meanwhile, stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton confirmed their romance in October.

