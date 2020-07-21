The harrowing experience was captured in a 2-minute video shared to KJ Apa's Instagram

Riverdale 's KJ Apa Breaks Down in Tears After Removing a 'Shard of Metal' from His Eye

KJ Apa was brought to tears when he managed to dislodge a piece of debris that had "punctured" his eye.

The Riverdale star, 23, documented the harrowing incident in a 2-minute video posted to his Instagram on Sunday, writing in the caption: "a shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball."

In the clip, Apa holds open his left eyelid as a friend and celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman attempts to remove the small fragment. Though the actor appears to be in good spirits at first, joking that the camera was capturing his "bad side," things take a turn when Schneidman struggles to extract the bit using a cotton swab.

"Bro, it’s stuck in there, bro. It’s really stuck," Apa says, examining his eye in the mirror. "I have to work tomorrow."

Apa then takes matters into his own hands and tries to remove the debris from his eye. After gently dabbing his eyeball with the cotton swab, the New Zealand native manages to get the shard out.

"It's actually like punctured my eye," he says, before asking Schneidman to check for any more metal pieces on his eye.

"You got the piece out, bro. That's the piece that was f—— in your eye, dude," Schneidman replies.

"Then what's that?" Apa then asks as he points to his eye, to which his friend replies, "That's just now a f—— damage."

"That's just a hole?" the star gasps, looking bewildered. Apa then puts his hands over his mouth before breaking down into tears.

"You're going to be okay. Stop freaking out," another friend is heard comforting Apa before the video ends.

It's unclear how the shard ended in the I Still Believe actor's eye. A representative for Apa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

(Warning: Video contains strong language)

Apa was previously involved in another scary incident in 2017 when the star had a late-night car accident after a long day on set of Riverdale in Vancouver, Canada.

Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews on the CW series, fell asleep at the wheel during his almost hour-long drive home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His vehicle reportedly struck a light pole, destroying the passenger side; it was determined that his car could not be fixed.

“That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part,” he told Esquire following the incident. “I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it.”