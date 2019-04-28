Kit Harington’s Favorite Game of Thrones Scene of His Wife Rose Leslie’s Was Her Death

Kit Harington‘s favorite memory of working with wife Rose Leslie on Game of Thrones came during their final moments filming together.

The Game of Thrones actor, who serves as the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One for Men fragrance, says that his favorite scene Leslie did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them.

“I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre,” Harington tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “I thought she nailed that. And it’s the first time in Thrones that slow motion was used and I think it’s a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots.”

Harington and Leslie, both 32, first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017, announced the happy news the old-fashioned (and very British) way: through a classified advert in The Times.

The former costars wed on June 23, 2018, at the Kirkton of Rayne church. The star-studded celebration — which included many Thrones stars as guests — continued with a reception at the bride’s family’s Wardhill Castle.

But Harington says that there’s a downside to having audiences associate the real-life couple with their character’s love story. While talking about his hopes for the future when it comes to the Game of Thrones cast, the actor lamented that they may never be able to work together again.

“The saddest thing is that we may never be cast again together because we’re too synonymous with Thrones,” he explains. “You know, I’d love to work with Sophie [Turner] on something, but are people only going to see Jon and Sansa? It’s gonna be hard to get away from that. I’d love to work with Rose, but we’re married and we played these lovers, so are we ever going to get to do that?”

And with Game of Thrones coming to an end, Harington says he looks back at his time on the show fondly.

“It’s hard to remember who any of us were 10 years ago,” he says. “A lot in my actual life hasn’t changed. Not my relationships with my family or parents; I hope they’re very similar to what they were. It defines a decade of my life—and that will probably be the most bizarre decade of my life.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9 p.m.