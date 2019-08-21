Kit Harington Reveals What Happened to Jon Snow After the Game of Thrones Series Finale

We now know something about Jon Snow.

During Game of Thrones‘ (controversial) finale in May, Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, was sent back to the Night’s Watch after murdering his aunt/lover turned Mad Queen, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

In the finale’s closing scene, Jon headed off with his men from Castle Black for beyond The Wall. But where was he headed, and what would he do?

Well, the common theory for savvy GOT fans proved to be the correct one, as Harington, 32, confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week that Jon Snow did, in fact, head beyond the Wall to be with his allies, the Wildlings.

“Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free,” Harington told the magazine.

“Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free,” the actor added. “It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

Jon Snow had a long history with the Wildlings throughout the HBO series, most notably with Ygritte, played by his real-life wife Rose Leslie. The two began as rivals, became lovers, and ultimately ended as enemies once again when Jon killed her.

By the end of the series, Jon brought in the Wildlings as close allies, and he even formed a tight friendship with Tormund, who joined Jon in the finale for his exile.

After the popular series wrapped in May, Harington — who is currently nominated for an Emmy for best actor in a drama series award – entered a wellness facility in Connecticut to “work on some personal issues.”

Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on May 28 that ahead of the series finale of Game of Thrones, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A source previously PEOPLE that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the HBO series.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

In June, the actor was spotted back in London. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Harington was doing better after leaving treatment and spending time with his wife.

“The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends. Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London,” the source shared. “While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy.”

Harington himself has been open about how heavily the last decade has weighed on him.

“It was formative years for everyone,” he previously told PEOPLE. “I started at 22 and ended at 32 and those are amazing formative years.If you’re Peter Dinklage, you started at 35. It defines that decade of your life, and that will probably the most bizarre decade of your life.”