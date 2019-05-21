Kit Harington Told Game of Thrones Haters to 'F-- Themselves' Weeks Before Controversial Finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones.

The game may have come to an end, but Jon Snow took a final, heroic stand in defense of his realm weeks before the epic finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the divisive Game of Thrones ending on Sunday night, when fans saw Snow kill the love of his life to defend Westeros and Bran the Broken become King of the Six Kingdoms, Kit Harington said he didn’t care whether or not critics would disapprove of or like the show’s highly anticipated series finale.

“I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their negative judgement on it, in my head they can go f— themselves,” the actor told Esquire back in April.

RELATED: Kit Harington Will Love Game of Thrones‘ Jon Snow ‘More Than Any Other Character’ He’ll Play

Harington pointed out how hard the cast and crew have worked over the past decade filming one of HBO’s most iconic series.

“Because I know how much work was put into this. I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show,” he said. “Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down.”

Helen Sloan/HBO

The actor added, “Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f—. That’s how I feel.”

Sunday’s GoT finale elicited shocked and disappointing reactions on social media, which led to the creation of a petition calling for the show’s finale episodes to be remade.

The fan petition gained 1 million signatures and called for HBO to remake its Emmy award-winning series with different, more “competent writers.”

[Showrunners] “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s creator said. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

After the finale aired, star Sophie Turner, known for her character of Sansa Stark, defended her TV family. In an interview with The New York Times published on Monday, Turner called fans’ angry reactions “disrespectful.”

RELATED: Sophie Turner Calls Petition to Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 ‘Disrespectful’

“People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel,” Turner, 23, told the newspaper.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” the actress continued. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Turner shocked fans even more when they realized the meaning behind her GoT arm tattoo, which reads, “The pack survives.”

Instagram/Sophie Turner

The actress, who is now married to singer Joe Jonas, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last June where she was asked if the then-new ink was giving away answers to the final season. But the star brushed off the question and said the new tat was just a show quote she liked.

“When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away,” Turner revealed. “But I wasn’t! It’s just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Of course, fans now know that the Stark family are truly the pack that survives, whether they are happy about it … or not.