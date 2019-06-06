By checking himself into a wellness facility to deal with “personal issues,” Kit Harington is taking the proper, proactive steps for positive change in his mental and physical well-being, says an insider.

“There is no stigma in going to rehab, and he will come out in much better shape,” an industry insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He seems to have the right attitude on self-improvement and positive growth.”

The insider adds that the Game of Thrones star, 32, “has been overstressed for a long time and knows he needs help to temper some of his demons,” and was unprepared for his level of success and fame so early in his career.

Part of the reason behind Harington’s decision to check into the luxury wellness facility, which reportedly costs $120,000 a month, is to deal with the emotions involved in the end of his 10 years of work on Thrones — Harington’s first-ever role.

“He loves his work, and Game of Thrones has transformed his life and career. To see that come to a climax would be tough for anyone,” says the insider.

A source close to Harington previously said that the star has had trouble dealing with the almost overnight fame that has come from being on HBO’s blockbuster hit for eight seasons.

“The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school,” said the source. “He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful. Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

Harington’s rep previously told PEOPLE in a statement that the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Now, the industry source adds that Harington is on the right track in taking charge of his mental and physical health.

“With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what is next,” the source says.