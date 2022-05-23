Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Relationship Timeline

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Game of Thrones romance may not have lasted on-screen, but behind the scenes, their relationship was just beginning.

The couple first connected during the second season of the HBO series when they portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. While their relationship was cut short in the storyline, the pair continued to spark dating rumors off-screen among fans.

It took nearly four years for the extremely private couple to actually confirm their relationship during their first red carpet outing in 2016. Just a year later, Harington popped the question, and in June 2018, they tied the knot in front of their friends, family and costars. Since then, the couple has experienced the highs and lows of marriage, dealing with personal struggles while also celebrating career milestones and the birth of their first child.

From on-screen lovers to walking down the aisle in real life, here's everything you need to know about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's relationship.

October 2011: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie begin working together on the set of Game of Thrones

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in Game of Thrones

In the fall of 2011, Leslie landed a guest starring role on the second season of Game of Thrones. While it's not known exactly when she and Harington began filming together, the pair had met prior to being cast as love interests on the HBO series.

"We had known each other before we started working together on Game of Thrones. It was always such a privilege to be working opposite him and such a blessing that we get on in real life because it made our characters more believable," Leslie later told PEOPLE.

November 2011: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie "fall in love" while filming season 2

Kit Harington Rose Leslie Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

It didn't take long for Harington and Leslie to fall for each other while filming the show. Looking back on his favorite memories from Game of Thrones, Harington said the best moments happened while filming season 2 in Iceland, where the duo's on-screen relationship helped foster a real-life love connection.

"The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," Harington told L'Uomo Vogue.

August 24, 2012: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are spotted in London amid dating rumors

While Leslie and Harington managed to keep their relationship private for quite some time, the public learned of their romance when dating rumors began to swirl in August 2012. In photos captured by a fan, the couple was spotted out to dinner together in London — and even showed some PDA.

August 2013: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie briefly call it quits

One year after they were spotted out to dinner together for the first time, the couple reportedly broke up for a brief period.

July 26, 2014: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie reunite after their split

Leslie and Harington didn't part ways for long. Less than a year later, they sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted looking cozy as they arrived at LAX airport together in Los Angeles. After arriving on the west coast, they appeared on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

August 25, 2015: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are spotted holding hands in London

The couple kept their romance quiet following the reconciliation and were only seen together a handful of times. On one occasion, a fan captured a photo of Harington and Leslie at Heathrow Airport standing close together on an escalator.

January 30, 2016: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie look cozy together during a shopping trip

Harington and Leslie showed some PDA while stepping out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles. In the photos, the couple could be seen holding hands and sharing a kiss.

April 3, 2016: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie make their red carpet debut at the Olivier Awards

Rose Leslie (L) and Kit Harington arrive at The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at The Royal Opera House on April 3, 2016 in London, England Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In April 2016, Harington and Leslie officially confirmed their romance when they made their red carpet debut at the Olivier Awards in London. The couple was all smiles while walking the carpet, with Harington wearing a tuxedo while Leslie opted for a stunning Malene Oddershede Bach gold gown.

Early 2017: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie move in together

Sometime in early 2017, the couple took the next step in their relationship when Leslie moved into Harington's home in London. When asked about the new living situation, Harington said it was all going very well, though Leslie did have some big changes in store for their shared abode.

"I've moved in with my best friend, Rose. So, I'm very, very happy and it's going well. She has all sorts of ideas for the house … I said to her, because she moved into my house, 'Look, darling, this is important that it's our space, that it feels like our space, that you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around — change anything, chuck anything out,' " he said on The Late Late Show.

Harington continued, "I went to the shops and I came back and said, 'What did you decide?' And she said, 'We're moving the kitchen downstairs.' "

May 24, 2017: Kit Harington explains why the couple keeps their relationship private

While Harington had been open about the couple's living situation, he explained that he wasn't willing to share any more information about their relationship during an interview with Esquire.

When asked about how the couple's romance came to be on set, Harington said that he preferred to keep things private because it was a shared relationship and not just his to speak about.

"It's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that," Harington said.

September 26, 2017: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announce their engagement

kit-harrington-newspaper-2000.jpg

Just a few months after moving in together, Harington and Leslie revealed that they were officially engaged by way of a classified advert in The Times. Harington later shared that he had originally made some romantic plans for the moment he popped the question, but he couldn't wait any longer and ended up doing it on a trip to the English countryside.

"I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry, that's a really bad expression!" Harington said on The Jonathan Ross Show.

June 23, 2018: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie officially tie the knot

kit-d Rose Leslie and Kit Harington | Credit: SplashNews.com

In June 2018, Leslie and Harington walked down the aisle in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. The celebration continued later in the day at a nearby castle belonging to Leslie's family. Of course, plenty of their Game of Thrones costars were in attendance including Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke.

September 2018: Kit Harington says the most important part of Game of Thrones was meeting Rose Leslie

At the Emmys in September 2018, Harington reflected on his career and his time on Game of Thrones — which he said completely changed his life both professionally and personally.

"It gave me my future family and my life from here on in. That's the main thing it did for me, and it's changed it completely. The last 10 years, you could not ask for a better job to have in your 20s, to take you through your 20s than to be an actor in Game of Thrones. It's been the most amazing thing. It's changed it completely," Harington said in the Emmys press room.

April 2019: Kit Harington says he'd like to be a father

Ahead of the series finale of Game of Thrones, Harington revealed that he and Leslie were hoping to have children one day. While discussing the milestone moment in his career, the actor called the show the most important job of his life before quickly changing his mind.

"The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish," he told InStyle, before clarifying, "Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father."

April 12, 2019: Kit Harington says he and Rose Leslie are excited to "break free" of Game of Thrones

'Game of Thrones' season eight premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019 Rose Leslie and Kit Harington at the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere | Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Just a month before the Game of Thrones finale, Harington explained that he and Leslie were excited to be finished with that chapter of their lives. He added that the couple had actively been trying to distance themselves from their fictional counterparts.

"It happens that we met in the show, and we've always tried not to be defined by that a bit. That's just a job we met on. And I think once … this show finishes, we get to kind of break free of it, a bit, and just be us, which is a really nice feeling," Harington said in an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

June 2019: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary

Prior to the couple's first wedding anniversary, Harington checked into a treatment center while dealing with "some personal issues." The actor's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that he was utilizing the "break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat."

After leaving the treatment center, Harington returned to London to celebrate the couple's anniversary. Sources close to the duo told PEOPLE that they were "enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends."

"Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London. While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy," the source added.

September 2020: Rose Leslie reveals she's pregnant with the couples' first child

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In September 2020, Leslie revealed she and Harington were expecting their first child by debuting her baby bump in an issue of U.K.'s Make Magazine. While she didn't directly speak out about the pregnancy in the accompanying article, she did open up about the couple's home — a Tudor manor house in East Anglia, England. She added that the peaceful location was the perfect place for the growing family.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful," Leslie said.

October 2020: Rose Leslie shares her excitement about her pregnancy

Leslie made her first comments about her pregnancy a month later, sharing in a brief statement that she was so excited to be expanding her family with Harington.

"I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!" Leslie told the New York Post.

February 16, 2021: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirm they've welcomed a baby boy

In February 2021, it was confirmed that Leslie and Harington had welcomed their son after pictures surfaced of the couple running errands in London with a newborn baby in a chest carrier. A rep for the couple told PEOPLE that the pair had welcomed a baby boy and were "very, very happy."

August 2021: Kit Harington opens up about fatherhood for the first time

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Over six months after welcoming their baby boy, Harington spoke out about his fatherhood journey for the first time, sharing what a major change it had been for Leslie and him. Harington noted that even though he had been warned that a baby would change everything, he was still surprised.

"They tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like…every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together," Harington said in an interview with Access.

He added, "You are now a unit, the three of you. That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

April 2022: Rose Leslie gets candid about Kit Harington's addiction recovery

In April 2022, Leslie got candid about dealing with Harington's alcohol addiction recovery following his stay in a treatment center in 2019. While Leslie praised her husband's ability to recognize his addiction issues, she explained that if it were not for rehab, "he would be in a very different headspace right now."

The actress added that Harington is "doing well" now that they're "several years into his sobriety."

"I've learnt a lot about addiction and it's something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it's on him whether he chooses to drink again. No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do ... I don't choose to put that pressure on myself. The responsibility of his behaviour is on him. It's not on me to guard him from it," Leslie said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK.

May 11, 2022: Kit Harington supports Rose Leslie at the The Time Traveler's Wife premiere

Scottish actress Rose Leslie and husband English actor Kit Harington attend the HBO premiere of "The Time Traveler's Wife" at Morgan Library on May 11, 2022 in New York City Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP