Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are the Picture of Newlywed Bliss While Stepping Out in London

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are back on their home turf.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted out and about together in London, almost three weeks after they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Scotland.

Harington and Leslie, both 31, were all smiles during the outing, with Leslie sweetly wrapping her arm around her new husband.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie MEGA

The former Game of Thrones costars wed on June 23 at the Kirkton of Rayne church. The star-studded celebration — which included many Thrones stars as guests — continued with a reception at the bride’s family’s Wardhill Castle.

Leslie stunned in a long-sleeved lace wedding gown with a floral garland on her head, accentuating the bridal look with a long white veil. The groom also dressed formally for the occasion, wearing a black jacket, cream-colored vest and a pair of striped pants.

RELATED: See What the Game of Thrones Cast Wore to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Wedding

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie SplashNews.com

The actors first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, in sync with their fictional GoT counterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte. After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017, confirming the happy news the old-fashioned (and very British) way: through a classified advert in The Times.

Harington previously opened up about the early days of their romance, revealing that sparks flew while on set in Iceland shooting season 2 — and admitting that those weeks were his favorite of the series.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in a cover story for L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”