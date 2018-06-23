Kit Harington Marries Rose Leslie in Romantic Scotland Ceremony — See the Photos!

Game of Thrones costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are married!

Harington and Leslie tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. The star-studded celebration — which includes many Game of Thrones stars as guests — is set to continue at the bride’s family’s castle.

While walking down the aisle, Leslie, 31, looked radiant in an delicate long-sleeve lacy dress. The actress wore a floral garland on her head as well as a white veil, which appeared to extend all the way from the top of her head to the hem of her gown.

Leslie also carried a small bouquet of flowers.

The groom also was dressed formally for the occasion, wearing a black jacket, a cream-colored vest and a pair of striped pants.

The pair’s special day was also attended by plenty of Harington and Leslie’s GoT costars. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams — who play sisters on the beloved HBO drama — were seen arriving at the venue together on Saturday.

Turner, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, wore a red suit dress with a pair of over-the-knee length black boots to the ceremony, which she accessorized with a pair of red sunglasses and a black-and-white checkered purse.

Williams, 21, opted for a more low-key look and wore a black jumpsuit with a pair of red heels.

Ahead of the ceremony, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke were also seen arriving in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Friday. Dinklage has picked up two Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, while Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen (Harington’s current love interest and, ahem, long-lost aunt on the show).

Following the ceremony, the newly-joined husband and wife and their guests will gather for a reception at nearby Wardhill Castle.

The couple got engaged in September 2017, confirming the happy news the old-fashioned (and very British) way: through a classified advert in The Times.

In October, though, the actor admitted to botching his proposal a bit during an appearance on the U.K.’s Jonathan Ross Show.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early,” he said before laughing at the sexual insinuation. “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression!”

The actors first stirred up relationship rumors in 2012, in sync with their fictional GoT counterparts, Jon Snow and Ygritte.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and continued to fuel romance speculation until they officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London.

They became close while on set in Iceland shooting for season 2. Harington previously opened up about the early days of their romance, admitting that those weeks were his favorite of the series.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in a cover story for L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”