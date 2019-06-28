Image zoom (L-R) Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kit Harington has been spending quality time with his wife Rose Leslie since checking out of treatment.

“Since Kit left the Connecticut wellness center, he is back in London with Rose,” a source tells PEOPLE one week after the 32-year-old actor was first spotted in North London since receiving treatment for “personal issues” in a wellness facility in Connecticut.

“The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends. Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London,” the source shares. “While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy.”

The source went on to note that the pair, who have been married for just over a year, “were together in England for their wedding anniversary,” which took place on June 23.

RELATED: Rose Leslie Spotted at Music Festival in London While Husband Kit Harington Continues Treatment

Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on May 28 that ahead of the series finale of Game of Thrones, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A source previously PEOPLE that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the HBO series.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit,” the source added.

RELATED VIDEO: Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington ‘Has Been Overstressed for a Long Time’ as He Seeks Help: Source

Harington himself has been open about how heavily the last decade has weighed on him.

“It was formative years for everyone,” he previously told PEOPLE. “I started at 22 and ended at 32 and those are amazing formative years. If you’re Peter Dinklage, you started at 35. It defines that decade of your life, and that will probably the most bizarre decade of your life.”

Image zoom (L-R) Kit Harington and Rose Leslie ason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RELATED: Kit Harington Donates Over $9K to Fundraiser Started by Game of Thrones Fans During His Treatment

While starring on the show, the actor was also introduced to his wife, who played his on-screen love interest Ygritte.

“It happens that we met in the show, and we’ve always tried not to be defined by that a bit,” Harington said during an interview earlier this year on Sunday Today, opening up about how the pair has tried to distance themselves from their fictional counterparts.

“That’s just a job we met on,” he continued. “And I think once … this show finishes, we get to kind of break free of it, a bit, and just be us, which is a really nice feeling.”