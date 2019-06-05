Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington ‘Has Been Overstressed for a Long Time' as He Seeks Help: Source

When Kit Harington recently checked himself into a wellness facility for “personal issues,” he did so in large part to work on his stress management following the end of an emotional eight seasons playing his beloved Game of Thrones character Jon Snow.

“Kit has been overstressed for a long time and knows he needs help to temper some of his demons,” an industry source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Kit has seen overwhelming success in his career and was unprepared for it at this level.”

Adds the source: “He loves his work, and Game of Thrones has transformed his life and career. To see that come to a climax would be tough for anyone.”

An insider says that Harington, 32, wasn’t prepared for how landing the role on Thrones — at age 22 — would catapult him from relative obscurity into the Hollywood spotlight.

“The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school,” says the insider, who is close to the show. “He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful. Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

His rep told PEOPLE in a statement that the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Now, the industry source adds that Harington is on the right track in taking charge of his mental and physical health.

“With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what is next,” the source says.