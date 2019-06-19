Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Spotted in London After Checking Out of Treatment

Kit Harington is back on his home turf.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones star was spotted in North London. The outing comes one month after it was confirmed that he was receiving treatment for “personal issues” in a wellness facility in Connecticut.

Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on May 28 that ahead of Thrones‘ May 19 series finale, Harington, 32, decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

It’s unclear when Harington checked out of the facility. His rep had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the mega hit series.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” the source added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

Image zoom Kit Harington as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

Harington himself has been open about how heavily the last decade has weighed on him.

“It was formative years for everyone,” he previously told PEOPLE. “I started at 22 and ended at 32 and those are amazing formative years. If you’re Peter Dinklage, you started at 35. It defines that decade of your life, and that will probably the most bizarre decade of your life.”

An industry source told PEOPLE that Harington had “the right attitude on self-improvement” as he sought help.

“There is no stigma in going to rehab, and he will come out in much better shape,” the source said. “With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what’s next.”

He is married to Thrones costar Rose Leslie.