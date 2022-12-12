Kit Harington on How Jon Snow Is Doing After 'All of This Trauma' from 'GoT' Finale: 'He's Not Okay'

Kit Harington is reflecting on the fate of his most beloved character.

Following the 2019 series finale of Game of Thrones, the Golden Globe nominee, 35, opened up Sunday at the official Game of Thrones convention about how he thinks Jon Snow is doing after the show's concluding events, which saw him killing Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and being banished to the Wall in the North.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly," he explained, according to Entertainment Weekly. "At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O'Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that… that's interesting."

He played Jon Snow since the show, based on George R. R. Martin's novels, premiered on HBO in 2011. In June, The Hollywood Reporter announced that a sequel series about the character was in early development.

"So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay," said Harington.

Harington previously checked into the Privé-Swiss retreat in Connecticut back after the show wrapped back in May 2019. His rep told PEOPLE at the time that the actor decided to "utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

Last August, the British actor said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that he was "really happy" he took a break from acting after wrapping GoT.

"I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest," he explained. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years.

"I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones where, so, I don't want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I'm really happy I did that," Harington added.