Yes, Kit Harington Still Hasn’t Watched the Final Season of Game of Thrones

Jon Snow’s watch has ended — but don’t ask Kit Harington about the details!

Following the Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Game of Thrones lead actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he has yet to watch the controversial eighth and final season of the HBO series.

“I still haven’t seen the show,” Harington, 32, admitted when asked about the negative reaction towards the show’s conclusion in May. “So that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season.”

However, the actor said he and his castmates remained unaffected by the controversy.

“But I know what it took to shoot it,” he continued. “And it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. And controversy — I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So controversy for us didn’t really affect us.”

On Sunday night, Game of Thrones took home the Emmy for outstanding drama series, while Peter Dinklage won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama. In total, the series won 12 Emmys of its 32 nominations, including 10 technical award wins last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Harington, who was nominated for best lead actor in a drama series but lost out to Billy Porter, made his first red carpet appearance for the show since seeking treatment at a wellness facility in Connecticut earlier this year.

The actor kept a low profile, posing for photos but bypassing on-camera interviews. His wife and former costar Rose Leslie did not attend due to work obligations.

Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE on May 28 that ahead of Thrones‘ May 19 series finale, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the show.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” the source added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

It’s unclear exactly when Harington checked out of treatment, but he was spotted out and about in North London in June. Later that month, a source told PEOPLE the actor had been spending quality time with Leslie, 32.

“The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends,” said the source. “Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London. While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed last month that Harington will appear in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. Black Knight.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Sunday, Sept. 22 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox.