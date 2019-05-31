Kit Harington Broke Down in Tears During Final Game of Thrones Speech: 'My Heart Is Breaking'

Saying goodbye to Game of Thrones took an emotional toll on Kit Harington, who is currently receiving treatment for “personal issues” in a wellness facility.

In behind-the-scenes footage from the recently released HBO documentary The Last Watch, Harington gives a tear-filled speech after filming his final scene of the hit show.

“I feel like my heart is breaking. I love this show more than, I think, anything. It has never been a job for me,” he says as the cast and crew circle around him. “It’s been my life, and this will always be the greatest thing I’ll ever do and be a part of, and you have been my family. I love you for it, and thank you so much.”

Harington, 32, also found himself reduced to tears during the show’s final group table read. He became overwhelmed with emotion upon learning that his character was the one to strike the fatal blow to his on-screen lover, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Because Harington did not read the scripts before the table read, his reaction — which included an audible gasp and even a moment where he removed his glasses to wipe away tears — was unfiltered and raw.

The documentary was released two days before it was confirmed that Harington had checked into a wellness facility.

On Tuesday, Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that ahead of the May 19 finale, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A source close to Game of Thrones told PEOPLE that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the mega hit series.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” the source added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

Harington, who is married to GoT costar Rose Leslie, has been open about how heavily the last decade has weighed on him.

“It was formative years for everyone,” he recently told PEOPLE. “I started at 22 and ended at 32 and those are amazing formative years. If you’re Peter Dinklage, you started at 35. It defines that decade of your life, and that will probably the most bizarre decade of your life.”