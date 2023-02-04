Kit Harington Discusses Possibility of a 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff About Jon Snow

Kit Harington isn't giving anything away when it comes to the future of his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow.

During Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor, 36, about the validity of rumors surrounding an upcoming spin-off series about Snow.

Smiling and scratching his ear, Harington kept his response simple, telling Fallon, 48: "I don't know. Do you want to have it?"

Kit Harington appears as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

Back in June 2022, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a sequel series about Harington's character was in early development.

Although the actor is remaining tight-lipped about any role reprisals, even telling Fallon, "I can't say anything" about the planned series, Harington noted that there is one reason why he would do a spin-off — to get more attention in public.

"I don't know, man ... I walk down the street and I get recognized a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know?" he teased. "I'm pretty close to like putting on some furs."

"I got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day," Harington continued. "And when it gets below a certain number, I think I'll do a spin-off."

Fallon then made a joke PSA, telling "fans of Kit Harington" to "not ask him" for a photo. "If you do it for the next two days, by Monday we could have an answer, and we could see a Game of Thrones spin-off right now with Jon Snow," Fallon said. "We'll do this together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The GoT talk began when Fallon asked the actor about attending the official Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles in December. At the event, Harington opened up about how he felt his character of Snow was doing after the show's concluding events in 2019.

"It was a bit like going back in time," Harington said of attending the event. "I know it's only been four years or something, but it feels longer. And I went to it, and it's nice seeing the fans. It's kind of amazing that that show's still got such a fanbase and it's continuing on in its own way."

During the convention, Harington also revealed that Snow was "not okay" where fans last saw him, per Entertainment Weekly. After the series finale, which saw him killing Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and being banished to the Wall in the North, Harington said his character "would've felt he got off lightly." As he explained, "the fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse."

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by wife Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O'Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that … that's interesting," Harington continued.

"So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like … I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay," added Harington — who portrayed the role throughout all eight seasons of the series, based on George R. R. Martin's novels.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch the Game of Thrones Cast Film Their Emotional Final Scenes

Last year, Maisie Williams also spoke about the possibility of a new series surrounding Snow, telling PEOPLE exclusively while attending the Cannes Lions Festival with Spotify that they had a "rich show, and there's still so much story to tell."

"I think it's really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor. Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset," Williams, 25, who played Snow's sibling Arya Stark, said. "I think everything that he touches is magic, and I'm excited to see what it's going to be."