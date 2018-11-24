Kit Harington has denied that he had an affair with a Russian model during his engagement to Rose Leslie and after their wedding, with a rep for the actor telling PEOPLE the claims are “completely false.”

The Game of Thrones star’s dismissal comes after Russian model Olga Vlaslova allegedly shared what she said was a nude photo of Harington, 31, and a Russian publication reported on an alleged affair, according to ET Canada.

Vlaslova reportedly claimed she met Harington in Luxembourg, adding that they slept together on several occasions before and after he married Leslie, also 31, in June.

“The allegations in this story are completely false,” a rep for the actor tells PEOPLE. “He’s never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”

In September, Harington gushed at the Emmys about how his role as Jon Snow led him to Leslie (who played his love interest Ygritte).

“It gave me my future family and my life from here on in,” Harington told reporters in the Emmys press room. “That’s the main thing it did for me, and it’s changed it completely.”

Harington and Leslie, who met on the hit HBO show, had been linked romantically since 2012. They fueled romance speculation over the years before confirming their relationship in April 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017 and wed in a star-studded ceremony at the Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland on June 23.

Harington previously opened up about the early days of their romance, revealing that sparks flew while on set in Iceland shooting season 2. He said those weeks his favorite of the series.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in a cover story for L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”