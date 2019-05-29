Kit Harington Was So Overwhelmed with Emotion He Burst Into Tears During Final GoT Table Read

Concluding his eight-season run on HBO’s Game of Thrones was an emotional experience for star Kit Harington, who is currently receiving treatment for “personal issues” in a wellness facility.

In recently-released behind-the-scenes footage, Harington, 32, who has portrayed Jon Snow on the acclaimed HBO series for the past decade, was left in tears during the show’s final table read.

The star became overwhelmed with emotion upon learning that his character was the one to strike the fatal blow to his on-screen lover, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), in the footage which was included in the two-hour documentary The Last Watch.

Because Harington did not read any of the scripts before the group table read, his reaction — which included an audible gasp and even a moment where he removed his glasses to wipe away tears — was unfiltered and raw.

Kit Harington

The final season was clearly an emotional roller coaster for the actor, as his reaction to another key moment — Arya (Maisie Williams) destroying the Night King — was more congratulatory than teary.

As co-executive producer Bryan Cogman read that scene from Episode 3, Harington gasped, before joining in with the rest of the cast to give Williams a round of applause.

Kit Harington Helen Sloan/HBO

His emotional reaction won’t come as a surprise to fans, as the actor previously revealed that he “blubbed his eyes out” after learning of how the show ended and his “pretty good reaction” was captured on camera.

“I was very shocked and surprised at certain events unfolding,” Harington said during an appearance to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert of reading the final script. “And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried. I cried, yeah.”

“We had a table read and I was the one person who hadn’t read the episodes. Everyone else had them like, three days before and read them and I just … I think I told everyone it was because I didn’t want to know what happened but I think it was just laziness that I didn’t read them,” he explained.

Kit Harington HBO

The documentary was released two days before it was confirmed that Harington had checked into a wellness facility to deal with “personal issues.”

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep told PEOPLE in a statement.

The actor entered a “luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use” in Connecticut, costing $120,000 per month, Page Six reported on Tuesday.

Harington was distraught about the ending of Game of Thrones, the outlet said, and has been receiving psychological coaching and behavioral therapy to help him deal with and manage stress and “negative emotions.”

He has also been leaning on his wife and former costar Rose Leslie during this time for support, the outlet added.