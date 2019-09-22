Games of Thrones' Kit Harington Walks Emmys Red Carpet in First Appearance Since Treatment

Kit Harington made his return to spotlight at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

On Sunday, the Game of Thrones star walked the red carpet at the annual awards show in Los Angeles, marking his first public appearance since seeking treatment at a wellness facility in Connecticut earlier this year.

He kept a low profile, posing for photos but bypassing on-camera interviews as he rushed down the red carpet.

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

His wife and former costar Rose Leslie did not attend because she is working.

Harington, 32, is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role as Jon Snow on the mega hit HBO series.

His rep confirmed to PEOPLE on May 28 that ahead of Thrones‘ May 19 series finale, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the show.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” the source added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

A second source told PEOPLE that Harington had “the right attitude on self-improvement” as he sought help.

“There is no stigma in going to rehab, and he will come out in much better shape,” the source said. “With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what’s next.”

It’s unclear exactly when Harington checked out of treatment; He was spotted out and about in North London in June. Later that month, a source told PEOPLE the actor had been spending quality time with Leslie, 32.

“The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends,” said the source. “Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London. While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy.”

The source noted that the couple, who have been married for over a year, “were together in England for their wedding anniversary” on June 23.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed last month that Harington will appear in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. Black Knight.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.