Kirstie Alley Offered Cameo Videos for Fans in Last Instagram Post: 'Whatever You Need, I'll Deliver'

In Kirstie Alley's final Instagram post, the Cheers star was connecting with her fans.

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced that she died from cancer on Monday at age 71.

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress's last Instagram video was posted in September when she announced that she was joining Cameo and that fans could request "funny" or "sincere" messages from her using the platform. Her Cameo page has since been taken down.

"Hi Y'all I'm on http://Cameo.com/kirstiealley so if you need any personal messages, hit me up," she wrote alongside the video. "Link in bio."

"Hi, it's me, Kirstie, and a bunch of you have asked me to do these greetings, and I always do what you ask me to do," she said, joking that she "had a new baby" as what sounds like a child can be heard crying off-camera.

"If you want something funny or you want something sincere — I will really try to be sincere — like, 'Hi, I love you,' or 'Merry Christmas,' or 'I want a divorce'... whatever you need, I'll deliver. Peace out," she said, putting up two fingers.

The star's children announced the actress's death Monday evening.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they continued. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The siblings remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

They also thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The statement concludes with True and Lillie thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

The statement was also shared on Alley's Instagram page.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on NBC's Cheers. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991.

She went on to receive her second Emmy win for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David's Mother in 1994.

Alley also appeared on television shows including Veronica's Closet, Fat Actress, Kirstie and Scream Queens, and on the big screen in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Summer School (1987), Look Who's Talking (1989), It Takes Two (1995) and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999).

In 2010, her life was chronicled on the A&E reality TV series Kirstie Alley's Big Life. She also competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and season 7 of The Masked Singer.