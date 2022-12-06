See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years

PEOPLE looks back at the actress' best roles after she died from cancer at age 71

By
Published on December 6, 2022 12:01 AM
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1983: Cheers star Kirstie Alley poses for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley on Cheers. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

Kirstie Alley will always be remembered for making audiences laugh.

The actress, who died from cancer at age 71, made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. For the breakout role, Alley won a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in 1991.

But that was only the start as Alley went on to portray dozens of iconic roles across film and television, including Sally Goodson in 1994's David's Mother, for which she earned her second Emmy win.

Here, PEOPLE takes a look back at her most memorable parts as the entertainment industry mourns her shocking death.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885620x) Kirstie Alley, William Shatner Star Trek II - The Wrath Of Khan - 1982 Director: Nicholas Meyer Paramount USA Scene Still Scifi Star Trek II - La colère de Khan
Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

One of Alley's first roles came as Saavik in the 1982 film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, in which she played opposite Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols.

Her big break came at a heartbreaking time, however. Not long before her final audition, she learned her mother had been killed and her father badly injured in a car crash in Kansas.

According to PEOPLE, Paramount postponed her final audition while she returned home to join her siblings at the funeral. "It was the greatest tragedy of my life," she shared, "and getting the role in Star Trek was my happiest day."

Cheers

CHEERS -- Pictured: (l-r) Ted Danson as Sam Malone, Kirstie Alley as Rebecca Howe (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Ted Danson and Kirstie Alley on Cheers. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Alley rose to fame when she starred as Rebecca Howe on the hit NBC sitcom Cheers, replacing actress Shelley Long in 1987. Rebecca was the on-off love interest of bar owner Sam, played by Ted Danson.

She once told PEOPLE her first weeks on the set were "nerve-racking," adding, "They had all created a great series and I didn't particularly want to be the cause of its demise."

She went on to be nominated for five Emmys and won one for outstanding lead actress in 1991. She remained on the show through the final episode of the Boston-based series in 1993.

Summer School

SUMMER SCHOOL, Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley, 1987. (c) Paramount Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
Kirstie Alley in Summer School. Paramount Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Alley portrayed Robin Bishop, a high school history teacher, in the 1987 Carl Reiner-directed comedy. She starred alongside Mark Harmon, who played a gym teacher, and Courtney Thorne-Smith, an underachieving student.

Look Who's Talking

John Travolta And Kirstie Alley In 'Look Who's Talking'
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley in the film Look Who’s Talking. TriStar Pictures/Getty

The 1989 film Look Who's Talking brought together Alley and one of her lifelong friends: John Travolta.

In a 2018 podcast interview, she shared that she fell in love with the actor in the late '80s, but decided not to start a sexual relationship with him because she was married to Parker Stevenson at the time.

"I will say it's one of the hardest things I've ever done, the hardest decision I've ever made because I was madly in love with him — we were fun and funny together," Alley said. "It wasn't a sexual relationship because I'm not going to cheat on my husband. But, you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way. I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time."

It Takes Two

IT TAKES TWO, Kirstie Alley, Steve Guttenberg, 1995. (c)Warner Bros./ Courtesy: Everett Collection.
Kirstie Alley and Steve Guttenberg. Courtesy: Everett Collection

Alley starred alongside Steve Guttenberg and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the 1995 comedy. Alley played Diane Barrows, a social worker who would like to adopt orphan Amanda (Mary-Kate).

Amanda later meets a girl named Alyssa (Ashley), who looks nearly identical to her, and the pair decide to swap places.

Drop Dead Gorgeous

MSDDRDE EC028

Alley took on the role of Gladys Leeman in this 1999 comedy. Her costars included Ellen Barkin, Kirsten Dunst, Allison Janney, Denise Richards, Brittany Murphy, and Amy Adams.

The mockumentary followed Mount Rose as it prepared for its annual beauty pageant. Gladys was the head of the pageant organizing committee and a former winner herself.

Veronica's Closet

1999 Kirstie Alley Stars In The Latest Season Of "Veronica's Closet." (Photo By Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley in Veronica's Closet. Getty

Alley portrayed Veronica "Ronnie" Chase, the owner of Veronica's Closet, a lingerie and book company which helped keep romance alive, on the NBC series from 1997 to 2000.

On the show, Veronica leaves her husband and finds support from her top executive Olive (Kathy Najimy), assistant Josh (Wallace Langham), and publicist Perry (Dan Cortese).

At the time, Entertainment Weekly said it "gives us the Kirstie Alley we've been wanting — trash-talking and in charge, a strong, mature woman who's both vulnerable to men's charms and sick of their lives."

Kirstie

Following a stint on Dancing with the Stars, Alley returned to acting by playing the title role on the TV Land sitcom, Kirstie.

The show followed Tony Award-winning actress Madison "Maddie" Banks (Alley) as she builds a relationship with Arlo (Eric Petersen), her son who reappears after she gave him up at birth.

Fat Actress

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock (5876216a) Kirstie Alley Fat Actress - 2005 Showtime USA TV Portrait Tv Classics
Kirstie Alley. Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock

Alley starred as herself on the largely unscripted Showtime series, which aired for one season in 2015.

The show chronicled a version of the star who was struggling to lose weight — as she had in real life — and revive her acting career.

Scream Queens

Scream Queens: L-R: Kirstie Alley and Jamie Lee Curtis in the all-new Chanel Pour Homme-Icide episode of SCREAM QUEENS airing Tuesday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley and Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Scream Queens'. FOX/Getty

Alley played hospital administrator Ingrid Marie Hoffel on the second season of Scream Queens.

"My agent told me that Ryan Murphy wanted me for Scream Queens, so I called my friend John Travolta because he had just worked with Ryan on [The People v. O.J. Simpson]," Alley told Entertainment Tonight of finding out about the role on the Fox series.

"And John said, 'Oh my god! You will love him, you will worship him and he is going to love you!" she added. "So then when Ryan called I was very flattered and I was excited and here I am."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced their "incredible, fierce and loving mother" had died from cancer on Dec. 5. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they said, adding how their mom's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

They also thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center before concluding their statement by asking for fans to "respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Ted Danson attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the "Kirstie" premiere party at Harlow on December 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Actress Rhea Perlman attends the premiere of STX's "Poms" at Regal LA Live on May 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Ted Danson and 'Cheers' Cast Mourn Kirstie Alley: 'So Grateful for All the Times She Made Me Laugh'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzqliopUks/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D lley Verified • Liked by pradalover__ and others kirstiealley's profile picture kirstiealley Verified To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of 'Cheers' Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock (13651468a) Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls", in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed Obit Kirstie Alley, New York, United States - 05 Jan 2015
Kirstie Alley Offered Cameo Videos for Fans in Last Instagram Post: 'Whatever You Need, I'll Deliver'
Image
Remembering Kirstie Alley's Life in Photos
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta at the Academy Theater
Why Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta, in Her Own Words: 'The Greatest Love of My Life'
Kirstie Alley Says She Took Some 'Bad Habits' from the Set of Cheers into Her Career
Kelsey Grammer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Other Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death: 'You Were One of a Kind'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: Kirstie Alley and John Travolta attend the premiere of Quiver Distribution's "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'
NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (C) with children William True (L) and Lillie Price (R) at the "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Kirstie Alley's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Honored at 'Love. Light. Leslie.' Memorial: 'You Made Millions of People Happy'
Jerry Herman
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 06: GENERAL HOSPITAL - 1982 - John Stamos (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images); NADI, FIJI - OCTOBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looking straight to camera on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); GENERAL HOSPITAL - gallery - 10/19/72 Mark Hamill starred as Jessie Brewer's teenage nephew, Kent Murray, on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Daytime's "General Hospital". "General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday, 3-4 p.m., ET, on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
15 Celebrities You Forgot Were on 'General Hospital'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on September 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Nicholas Braun - Minutemen
Stars You Forgot Were in Disney Channel Original Movies
season 2 Claire Foy as the Queen, Vanessa Kirby as Margaret and Max Smith as Prince PhillipThe Crown (L to R) Elizabeth, Jackie Jackie and Queen Elizabeth II meet; The Crown; The Crown Season 5 Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth Credit: Netflix
Every Actress Who Has Played Queen Elizabeth on 'The Crown' (and What She's Said About It)
Claire Foy & Olivia Coleman as queen elizabeth on the crown
'The Crown' 's Claire Foy and Olivia Colman Reflect on Queen Elizabeth's 'Dignity and Grace'
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'