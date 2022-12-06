Kirstie Alley Had Colon Cancer Before Her Death at Age 71, Star's Rep Reveals

The Cheers actress died from cancer on Monday, her children confirmed to PEOPLE

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
and Elizabeth Leonard
Published on December 6, 2022 08:00 AM
kirstie alley

Kirstie Alley had colon cancer prior to her death on Monday at age 71, a rep for Alley tells PEOPLE.

In their statement confirming the news on Monday, Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, said their "incredible, fierce and loving mother" had "only recently discovered" the cancer. They also noted that she had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, prior to her untimely passing.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they said in their statement.

The siblings also shared how their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock (13651468a) Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls", in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed Obit Kirstie Alley, New York, United States - 05 Jan 2015
Kirstie Alley. Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on NBC's Cheers. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991.

She went on to receive her second Emmy win for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David's Mother in 1994.

The actress also appeared on television shows including Veronica's Closet (1997-2000), Fat Actress (2005), Kirstie (2013-2014), and Scream Queens (2015-2016), as well as films like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Summer School (1987), Look Who's Talking (1989), It Takes Two (1995) and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999).

In 2010, her life was chronicled on the A&E reality TV series Kirstie Alley's Big Life. She also competed on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars in 2011, and season 7 of The Masked Singer in 2022.

kirstie alley

Following her death on Monday, Alley's friends and costars across Hollywood expressed their sadness in tributes to PEOPLE and on social media.

Her Cheers costars, Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman, spoke out in respective statements to PEOPLE, where they remembered their friend for her "heart of gold" and "joy of being."

"I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her," said Grammer.

Danson wrote, "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Added Perlman: "Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I've never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I'm going to miss her very, very much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Jamie Lee Curtis, Tim Allen, John Travolta, Steve Guttenberg and Taylor Lautner were also among the stars who paid tribute to Alley on social media.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Ted Danson attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the "Kirstie" premiere party at Harlow on December 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Actress Rhea Perlman attends the premiere of STX's "Poms" at Regal LA Live on May 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Ted Danson and 'Cheers' Cast Mourn Kirstie Alley: 'So Grateful for All the Times She Made Me Laugh'
Kirstie Alley Says She Took Some 'Bad Habits' from the Set of Cheers into Her Career
Kelsey Grammer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Other Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death: 'You Were One of a Kind'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzqliopUks/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D lley Verified • Liked by pradalover__ and others kirstiealley's profile picture kirstiealley Verified To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of 'Cheers' Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock (13651468a) Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls", in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed Obit Kirstie Alley, New York, United States - 05 Jan 2015
Kirstie Alley Offered Cameo Videos for Fans in Last Instagram Post: 'Whatever You Need, I'll Deliver'
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1983: Cheers star Kirstie Alley poses for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Actress Kirstie Alley attends a signing for her book 'The Art of Men' at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on November 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said
Image
Remembering Kirstie Alley's Life in Photos
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: Kirstie Alley and John Travolta attend the premiere of Quiver Distribution's "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'
WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 4: Actress Kirstie Alley and actor Parker Stevenson attend the "Shoot to Kill" Westwood Premiere on February 4, 1988 at the Mann Westwood Theatre in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shares Tribute After Her Death: 'You Will Be Missed'
Kirstie Alley and TV personality Maksim Chmerkovskiy attend the "Kirstie" series premiere party
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Honors 'DWTS' Partner Kirstie Alley: 'I Thought You'd Be Around Forever'
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta at the Academy Theater
Why Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta, in Her Own Words: 'The Greatest Love of My Life'
NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (C) with children William True (L) and Lillie Price (R) at the "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Kirstie Alley's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kirstie Alley during Kirstie Alley Signs Her Book "How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star" - March 3, 2005 at Barnes & Noble in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)
How Kirstie Alley Broke Barriers with Honesty About Her Weight Loss: 'Turning Lemons into Lemonade'
WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Original Power Rangers Austin St. John, Walter Jones, Jason David Frank and David Yost at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Power Rangers" held on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank's 'Power Rangers' Costar Walter Jones Pays Tribute After His Death at 49: 'Rest in Power'
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
CALL ME KAT: L-R: Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Mayim Bialik in the “Call Me Ken Jennings” episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, September 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
'Call Me Kat' Pauses Production After Leslie Jordan's Death: 'We Will Be Taking Time to Grieve'