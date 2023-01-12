Kirstie Alley's Daughter Pens Tribute to Her Late Mom on Her 72nd Birthday: 'Wish You Were Here'

Kirstie Alley died on Dec. 5 after a short battle with colon cancer

Published on January 12, 2023 09:16 PM

Kirstie Alley's daughter Lillie Price Stevenson is keeping the spirit of her mom alive.

On Thursday, Stevenson, 28, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram, wishing her mother a happy birthday on what would have been her 72nd birthday.

"happy birthday mama ❤️ wish you were here," Stevenson wrote alongside four black and white photos of her mother.

In the old pictures, Alley wears a sleeveless top as she is snapped in various poses. In one shot, she stares at the camera with an arm on her head and her hair down. In a couple of others, she wears her hair in a low ponytail. In the final picture, she looks off into the distance with a smile on her face.

Lillie Price and her brother William True Stevenson announced their mother's death at the age of 71 in a statement last month.

They said she died after "only recently" discovering she had colon cancer, and said she had been receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, prior to her untimely passing.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE, which was also shared on Alley's Instagram page. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The siblings also shared how their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (R) and Daughter Lillie Price attends "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Kirstie Alley and daughter Lillie Price. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Both Lillie and True have spent most of their lives out of the public eye for the most part, though they have accompanied their mother at a couple of her movie premieres throughout the years. Lillie joined her mother for the premiere of Sydney White in 2007 and a charity gala in 2011.

The 28-year-old has also celebrated her mother's birthdays and wished her mom a "Happy Mother's Day" on Instagram over the years.

Many stars took to social media to celebrate Alley's life after her death, including her friend and former costar John Travolta, who said, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie." Beside a snap of the late star, he added, "I know we will see each other again."

Her Cheers costars, Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman, also spoke out in respective statements to PEOPLE, where they remembered their friend for her "heart of gold" and "joy of being."

"I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her," said Grammer.

Danson wrote, "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Added Perlman: "Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I've never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I'm going to miss her very, very much."

