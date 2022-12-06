Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE

By
Published on December 6, 2022 01:25 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Actress Kirstie Alley attends a signing for her book 'The Art of Men' at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on November 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/FilmMagic)
Photo: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death.

On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71.

In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she had been diagnosed with cancer "only recently."

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Actress Kirstie Alley (C) with children William True (L) and Lillie Price (R) at the "The Runaways" New York premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Sharing more about the Cheers star's final moments, Alley's children said, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

They went on to praise Alley as an actress, mother and grandmother, writing: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The siblings remembered their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

They also thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The statement concluded with True and Lillie thanking Alley's fans, sharing, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

The statement was also shared on Alley's Instagram page.

As news of her death circulated, many stars shared tributes for Alley to PEOPLE and on social media.

Reacting to the loss, John Travolta shared a throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

