Kirsten Dunst Shares Rare Throwback Video with Fiancé Jesse Plemons from Fargo Set: 'Fun Times'
The couple, who typically keeps their relationship under wraps on social media, goofed around in the hilarious clip
Kirsten Dunst is offering a rare look at her relationship with fiancé Jesse Plemons.
The Fargo actress, 39, shared a hilarious throwback video with Plemons Friday on Instagram, showing the couple lip-syncing on the set of the FX comedy crime series.
"Fargo times were fun times ♥️," she captioned the silly clip.
Dunst is not one to regularly post on social media about her relationship with Plemons, 33, whom she began dating in 2016. The pair got engaged in January 2017 and share one child together named Ennis Howard, 3. Since then, the two have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
In March, Dunst revealed she is pregnant with their second child on the cover of W Magazine, which was captured by photographer Zoë Ghertner at a home in Beverly Hills.
Speaking with The New York Times in September 2020, Plemons said the two initially bonded while staying up late to rehearse lines for Fargo. "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time."
"We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors and we both made it out OK," Dunst added.
The global pandemic only made the couple's bond grow stronger. Plemons told the Times it "forces you to look at what's in front of you."
"I've spent years of constantly learning the same lesson over and over again, that you can work and work and work on something, and bang your head against the wall and know it inside and out — but then, in that moment, if you're not relaxed in your mind and body, that's all for nothing," he said.
"A lot of that work won't be seen unless you're grounded and present," he continued. "I just don't think there's ever anything wrong with attempting to be present."
In August 2019, Plemons heaped praise onto his fianceé during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
"Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I've also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work," the actor said at the time. "Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It's for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are."