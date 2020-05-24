"I guess it's time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business," Kirby Jenner says

Watch Kirby Jenner 'Help Out with the Family Business' in First Look at KUWTK Parody Show

The trailer for Kirby Jenner, the latest offshoot of E!’s flagship Keeping up with the Kardashians, is finally here.

On Sunday, Quibi debuted the trailer for the eight-episode parody series, and audiences will be introduced to Kendall Jenner's self-proclaimed "fraternal twin brother" Kirby Jenner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My name is Kirby Jenner, everyone in my family has already had their own reality shows. So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, 'I don't know? I hadn't really thought about it.' But then my mom said yes," Kirby says in his own confessional interview, similar to the ones his famous "sisters" often take part in for KUWTK.

"My family is filled with people who do pretty important things," he says. "My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloé's tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business. My sister Kimberly is practicing to become a lawyer."

Image zoom Quibi

Image zoom Quibi

Image zoom Quibi

Kirby adds, "And I guess I do some pretty fun things too. I'm an amateur model, I like to rollerblade. I'm 24 years old, and I guess it's time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business."

Many KUWTK fans will recognize scenes from the previous 18 seasons, including past confessional outtakes, salad-focused interactions and an updated show intro that was used for seasons 13 and 14.

The series will also feature Kirby's interactions with all members of his blended family, including momager Kris as well as sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

Image zoom Quibi

Image zoom Quibi

Kendall and Kris are executive producing the series, which chronicles the daily life of Kirby, who displays his expert Photoshop skills on a popular Instagram parody account that has amassed 1.2 million followers.

"I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series," Kendall, 24, said in a statement.