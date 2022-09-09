King Charles' Speech Preempted Final 'Days of Our Lives' NBC Episode Ahead of Move to Peacock

Days of Our Lives gave its east coast viewers the ultimate cliffhanger on Friday when its final episode on NBC was cut short by the live broadcast of King Charles III's first official address.

The episode — which was the final hurrah for the DOOL's 57-year run on broadcast television — featured Gabi (Camila Banus) in the family crypt, telling her dead love interest she was moving on.

"But, you know, even though …" she said, before the moment was interrupted by the broadcast switching gears, leaving eastern time viewers hanging.

Fans on Twitter expressed their annoyance, sharing messages about how the soap should take precedent over a foreign monarch.

"This final episode of Days of Our Lives to ever air on NBC is disappointing. We aren't British. Give it a rest! #days #dool" one person wrote.

Another expressed their outrage in an all-caps message. "I UNDERSTAND THAT THE QUEEN DIED AND IT'S A BIG DEAL…IN EUROPE. BUT WE ARE NOT A MONARCHY. WE ACTUALLY REVOLTED AGAINST IT. SO WE DONT NEED 24/7 COVERAGE WHEN DAYS OF OUR LIVES IS AIRING THEIR LAST EPISODE EVER ON NBC. #Days"

"So disrespectful of NBC to interrupt Days of our Lives on its last day on regular tv for non breaking news! Completely disrespectful! Cable news exists for a reason! #DAYS #DOIL," added another fan.

NBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for a comment on whether the full episode would air for east coast viewers at a later time.

David Livingston/Getty Images

In August, NBC announced its long-running soap opera will be moving to its digital-owned platform, Peacock, after airing the show for nearly six decades.

Currently, Peacock streams past episodes from the Emmy-winning drama series and has previously aired its spinoffs, including Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas film.

Starting Sept. 12, the show's time slot will be filled with the launch of NBC News Daily across the NBC stations.

Days of Our Lives — produced by Corday Productions Inc. in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television — first launched on NBC in 1965. The series celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020 and most recently, was renewed for seasons 57 and 58 on NBC in 2021.

The historic move leaves only three soap operas to remain on broadcast TV, including The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless on CBS, as well as General Hospital on ABC.

RELATED VIDEO: Deidre Hall Answers Days of Our Lives Fans' Burning Questions

During King Charles III's speech on Friday — his first address to the nation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday and he became monarch — the King of Britain, 73, bestowed the title of Queen Consort upon his wife, Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He also sent well wishes to son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for their life in the United States, as well as gave Prince William and Kate Middleton the titles previously held by him and the late Princess Diana: the Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.

Additonally, King Charles paid tribute to his "beloved mother" and revealed she would be laid to rest "in a little over a week's time."