Kimora Lee Simmons Says 'Real Housewives' Producers Call Her 'All the Time': 'I Don't Have the Patience'

The model and entrepreneur says she hasn't signed on yet because she fears, "Are they gonna invite you to a dinner party and then edit it to look a certain way? Because honey, I'm not the one"

By
Published on August 24, 2022 11:34 AM

Photo: kimora lee/instagram

Kimora Lee Simmons is not quite ready to become one of the Real Housewives — but it's not for a lack of trying by people behind the scenes.

"Different producers call me all the time, people call be to be a part of their show all the time," the Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane star, 47, told Entertainment Tonight.

While she said it's still "to be determined" whether she'll join the show in the future, she did reveal, "I actually recently just said that I would [take a meeting with the producers]."

She continued, "I wouldn't mind doing it, but it would just have to be under the right circumstances."

The mom of five also asked questions about how the stars of the show really are. "Here's what I just don't understand, because I don't watch TV: Are they mean to each other? Are they rude to each other? Because the clips I've seen and the things I've heard, they're kind of fight-y," she said.

With that said, Kimora admitted to liking many of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. "I like Kyle [Richards], I like Kathy [Hilton], I like Garcelle [Beauvais], I like these women," she said. "But are they gonna invite you to a dinner party and then edit it to look a certain way? Because honey, I'm not the one. I don't have the patience for that."

She continued, saying that "fake, produced drama" is not something she's interested in getting involved in.

"I want to compel people, teach people, aspire people, uplift them, I want to show them how to be bad Bs, how to look great, feel great, manage everything, fall apart if you have to but get back up and keep going," the Baby Phat CEO stated. "That's what I want to show on TV."

Kimora Lee Simmons and family
Jesse Grant/Getty

Last week, the model was joined by all five of her children at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.

At the event, which took place at the Boys & Girls Club of America's "Main Street Clubhouse," she posed for sweet photos with her kids: 13-year-old sons Kenzo and Gary, son Wolfe, 7, and daughters Aoki, 20, and Ming, 22.

Kimora shares daughters Aoki and Ming with ex Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou and son Wolfe with Tim Leissner. Kimora is also mom to Gary.

For the event, Kimora and her kids dressed casually, wearing T-shirts and shorts to stay comfortable and cool at the L.A. outing.

The mom of five sported a blush-colored shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans paired with white sneakers. In the family photos, she stands in the center as her children smile beside her.

RELATED VIDEO: Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Kimora shared her tips for a successful back-to-school season.

"It just helps for us to be organized as best we can. I know we are just ready to get everybody everywhere and ready for kids just to get back to school. Even the best mother we'll say enough is enough. It's time to go back," she said. "I really think it's about getting them back with a little style and flare and creativity, things that make them feel good."

"I really think it's about putting your best foot forward and getting back into the swing of things," she added.

"Even though it's a stressful time, it's also probably a very relieving time for the parents," Kimora continued. "So I want to help the parents get the kids off in style."

